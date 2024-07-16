What to make of Judon's contract situation? Curran and Perry discuss

Matthew Judon's contract situation is one of the biggest New England Patriots storylines with training camp looming.

Judon is entering the final year of the contract he signed with the Patriots in 2021. The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker is set to make $6.5 million in 2024 but is looking for a raise ahead of the new campaign. New England adjusted his contract last year, upping his fully guaranteed money for the 2023 season from $2 million to $14 million.

According to FOX Sports' Henry McKenna, the Patriots offered Judon a new contract but the two sides are not close to a deal. On Monday, Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reported that Judon won't play for the Patriots in the upcoming season on his current contract.

NBC Sports Boston's Pats insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry reacted to that report and shared their takes on Judon's contract situation during Monday's Early Edition.

"I think that he could engage in what he did last year, which was a gentleman's restraint of work for a period of time," Curran said. "And eventually he did get money moved from this year into last year. So they did a shuffling of the money and I think the Patriots are well within their rights to say, 'OK, Matthew, we did that. We gave you a big bump. We spent fair market value on you last year and you only played four games. So we'd love to give you a new contract because you're a Pro Bowl-level player and an important part of our team and a leader, but we have to somehow negotiate the difference.'

"Would he hold out? Greg (Bedard) invited me to believe the player and what he says, so I'll take Greg's opportunity and say I'm always gonna believe the individual in what he says until I know him to be a liar."

If the two sides can compromise, what could such a deal look like?

"I think you pay him what he's worth for this year," Perry said. "So whether it's $17 (million) or you say to him, 'Hey, you're getting older, you're coming off an injury. You did only play four games last year. So we're not gonna have you play for six, but we'll have you play for $13, $14, $15 (million), somewhere in that range.' And that might be enough to keep him happy, then he gets another bite at the apple this coming offseason.

"I just continue to look at as a team, the Texans as a blueprint. I think keeping somebody like Matthew Judon around is valuable to the Patriots because he's a pretty hard worker from everything that I've been able to observe, and everything that people have said to me would indicate that he is that kind of guy that can be an example. We know he's got a big personality, he likes to have fun in the locker room, but he can be an example for a younger team that has younger players that need an example of what to do."

Judon, who turns 32 next month, was stellar in his first two seasons with New England. He registered a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2021 and 15.5 in 2022. Last season though, he played in only four games due to a season-ending elbow injury.

Pats veterans are set to report to camp on July 23 with the first practice scheduled for July 24. Although Judon was an active participant in last month's mandatory minicamp, his status for training camp appears to be up in the air.

