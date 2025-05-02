The NFL Draft has come and gone. But as they say in the biz, the show goes on.

The New England Patriots currently have 90 players on their roster. That number has to shrink to 53 by late August, which means head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff will need to part with 37 players over the next three months.

As expected, when we opened our post-draft Mailbag, we found loads of questions about which players might stick, which players might be out of a job and how the incoming class of rookies factors into the current depth chart.

Let's dive right into the answers.

Chism was a shrine game superstar. At Eastern Washington, he set the single season record for receptions (held by Cooper Kupp). Look like he may have a similar pattern then Amendola or Welker (very productive but undrafted slot WR). Why no one took a flyer on him? Any explanation? - @huguesfoucher1

Efton Chism III ran a 4.71-second 40-yard dash. That may not be the only reason, but it's among 'em. That would've been the slowest recorded time of any wideout drafted this year. Had he not run one (like second-round pick Jack Bech), would he have been drafted? I'm not sure. But putting that kind of time on team boards doesn't help.

The two guys you mention -- Danny Amendola and Wes Welker -- also went undrafted. They should've been, clearly, based on the careers they had. But just goes to show what the league is looking for at that position.

For what it's worth, I included Chism on our ridiculously-early 53-man roster projection. And that was ahead of a couple of players the Patriots drafted.

Between Dugger and Peppers, who do you think has better odds of making the roster? - @donttwatchhmee

My guess, as things stand right now, is that both Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers make it. Both are the kind of "violent" defenders Mike Vrabel would seem to appreciate. Both also have versatility at the safety spot to play both in the box and in split-safety looks.

Those are the types of players who thrived with Vrabel in Tennessee. Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker and Kenny Vaccaro all played all over the secondary for Vrabel -- deep, in the box, in the slot.

I think combining Dugger with Peppers and rookie Craig Woodson could give Vrabel the kind of do-it-all crew at that position that he'd like.

Reiss & others calling Mack Hollins a roster lock - even over Pop. Can’t see why. Do you really think so? - @Pat_Fan_Dan

Mack Hollins has been guaranteed $3.5 million on his two-year deal in New England. Teams don't typically commit that kind of money to a player only to have him not make the team. He's a lock.

Stefon Diggs, when healthy, is a lock. Rookie third-rounder Kyle Williams is a lock. My belief is that both DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne will be on the team as well.

That doesn't leave many spots for others at the position. Perhaps Chism makes a push. Perhaps Kayshon Boutte remains in the fold. Perhaps Ja'Lynn Polk will be given another year as a former second-rounder.

But with five players primed to make the team, the rest of the room is going to have to show real value -- particularly in the kicking game -- to be worthy of a jersey on game days.

Lan Larrison! Does he make the team as a special teamer? - @perfectionitz

We first heard about Lan Larison when our pal Emory Hunt from CBS Sports joined Next Pats to talk about some under-the-radar Day 3 options on draft weekend. Easy to see why. He's another UDFA I had making the 53-man roster in my ridiculously-early projection.

As for his role with the team if he's going to make the roster? Special teams would certainly be part of that. He returned kicks effectively as a freshman and sophomore at UC Davis (1,123 total return yards over two seasons), and could be tried as an option there once again as a pro.

Under new NFL kickoff rules, where touchbacks go out to the return team's 35-yard line, kicking teams are expected to be less likely to blast kicks through the end zone. And because the newer NFL return rules make those plays more similar to run plays -- with blockers and defenders situated more closely to one another -- then bigger-bodied running backs are going to be more likely to be used than, for instance, most receivers.

Perhaps that means opportunities for second-round back TreVeyon Henderson on special teams. But Larison could get work there as well, as could Antonio Gibson.

Will the fullback position be returning to the offense this year? - @P8triot37

This is turning into a UDFA Bag! Yes, Scott, I believe the fullback will be back in the offense this year with Josh McDaniels calling the shots on that side of the ball. And there's one undrafted rookie who fits the suit: Brock Lampe from Northern Illinois.

When the Patriots drafted Campbell in the first and Henderson in the second round. Is it fair to do a “what if” comparison if they instead drafted the best running back prospect Jeanty with their first pick and Ersery in the second? - @kylemarsden441

Sure. Those are fun exercises. And it's worth tracking those players moving forward. But I understand why the Patriots didn't handle their first two picks that way. In my opinion, they handled it correctly.

They weren't as comfortable with Aireontae Ersery as they were with Will Campbell, obviously, and if you wait on a left tackle... there's a good chance you don't end up with one.

Ersery was, in some circles, considered a potential first-rounder. If he went to Houston with the Texans' first second-round pick (No. 34) rather than their second (No. 48), then the Patriots might've been up a creek at tackle, trying to draft one at No. 38. Not a great idea.

Phil, are there any remaining free agents or feasible trade candidates that could bolster this already improved roster? Anyone who could move the needle? Great job leading up to the draft! - @DougCoupe

Thanks, Doug! There are some interesting vets out there and available. I'd take a pass on Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen at receiver. But edge rusher Za'Darius Smith is free, and he just posted 9.0 sacks as a member of the Browns and Lions in 2024. He'll be 33 next season, but you can never have enough edge help, and Mike Vrabel saw him up close in Cleveland. Maybe that could be a match.

There are some defensive backs who still seem capable who are free as well: safety Justin Simmons, safety Julian Blackmon, corner Asante Samuel Jr., and cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Who do you foresee being the biggest surprise roster cut? They drafted Kyle Williams, so maybe Polk ends up on the chopping block? Or do they end up being concerned about Barmore's health coming back, and decide to move forward with just Williams and Farmer at DT? - @JacobFrank4

I think Polk would be near the top of the list of "surprise" potential releases. If it's not a release, maybe it's a trade. We've seen a second-round pick get sent packing before his second season. Duke Dawson, a second-rounder in 2018, was traded along with a seventh-round pick to Denver for a sixth-rounder before the 2019 season.

I’ll ask what everyone is afraid to, This draft class vs a silverback gorilla , who you got? And before you ask, and since it’s important… the average arm length of a gorilla is 108” - @AnthonyEugeni11

Typically, I’m Team Gorilla. But more than 200 NFL-caliber specimens rolling off buses and into battle would have to intimidate even a wild beast. Give me the draft class.

Whats the catch with Bradyn Swinson? How does a guy with the 2nd most Hurries in the FBS, MOST pressures on true pass sets, and 90+ PFF pass rush grade end up coming to us in the 5th round? There must be a glaring red flag?? That sounds like 1st rounder production - @MrPatsVigilante

He’s viewed as a pass-rush specialist and maybe a fourth edge guy. He’s also considered to be a player who could give coaches some pushback.

He was a steal, in my opinion, based on his traits and his production in the SEC. But if you’re looking for reasons for his fall, those would be at or near the top of the list.

Has there ever been a more impressive pre-draft feat than Dane Brugler having TEN long-snappers in his pre-draft rankings? - @CelticsPride86

It’s up there. What a machine. The amount of work he puts in is mind-boggling. Draftniks everywhere are lucky he does what he does every year.

Massive rookie class. Larison and Dippre almost feel like draftees. How many rookies total do you see making it? Seems like there's a clear message to all vets that no job is safe. - @brotherblues_PF

I think it could exceed 10. I had 12 on our early projection (nine draft picks, three undrafted rookies). And that didn’t include Alabama tight end CJ Dippre, who has a chance. Good size, good athlete. Oftentimes, at that position, that plays.

Is "in the hunt" heading into the final weeks of the season too high an expectation for this team in 2025? - @ImNoGuide

Nope. Have said all along, even before the draft, that should be their goal. Meaningful football in December.

It seems that right after the draft, the Patriots received very high grades, including from your panel. However, a few days later, the reviews for their middle-round picks started to become mixed. What gives? - @BobbyRotondo

Can still believe the draft was very strong while expressing some level of doubt as to how a player will work. For example, I gave the Kyle Williams selection a B+. Good pick. He was a player we discussed extensively pre-draft. But he’s not a perfect prospect.

There’s a reason he went in the third. Small hands. Some drops issues. Some questions about his ability to run routes. Some questions about how versatile he’ll be. But he’s extremely fast. He’s a real deep threat. He has excellent release quickness. He was hugely productive after the catch in college.

Lots to like. Not without question marks. The more we get into all these players, the more we should want to analyze their skills fully and honestly.

What is the Patriots plan at 3 down RB and what phases out rhamondre? Fumbles? I also wonder what the competition on the offensive line is going to look like, particularly at center and LT. If Will Campbell cannot play tackle (I think he can), is there much competition for lowe? - @DRIPSKYLA4K

Fumbles could do it. Production could do it. Vrabel isn’t as invested in Rhamondre Stevenson as previous coaches were. He’ll want to play the best players. Last year, you could argue Antonio Gibson was better. And this year, the team added a second-rounder at the position in Henderson.

He’s going to be used. Henderson looks like the best option as the sub back, but he could do more than that based on how he performed at Ohio State.

At tackle, there’s not much behind Vederian Lowe on the left side. I believe left tackle is Campbell’s job for 2025. I don’t believe they would’ve taken him at No. 4 if they felt he wouldn’t work there right away.

Why did the Pats cut Joe Cardona now instead of having him compete with the Vanderbilt kid in camp? What if the kid isn’t good and they’re scrambling for a Week 1 long snapper? - @JHordford

Not a ton of long-snap reps to go around. Plus, Cardona had a lucrative (for his position) veteran salary that would’ve been fully guaranteed had he made the roster in Week 1.

Seems as though, even though they’re not tight to the cap, the team didn’t want Cardona to get to the opener as their top option. So might as well give the gig to the rookie as soon as possible.

It also seems clear that Vrabel isn’t shy about parting with veteran leaders who had strong voices in the locker room prior to the new head coach’s arrival.

Record prediction - @BlackroseZ38217

As of now, I’ll go with… 9-8.

Take a well-deserved vacation, Phil. We'll see ya in July. - @nevetS_71

Appreciate that. Time for a break later this summer. Plenty to dig into now as the team comes together. Fun time. Plus, I have too many Celtics and Red Sox thoughts to share on Early Edition and Boston Sports Tonight to stay home.