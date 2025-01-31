NFL free agency doesn't begin until mid-March. The NFL Draft is still three months out.

But considering the stakes -- the Patriots are in need of significant talent upgrades at multiple premium positions -- it's no surprise that free agency and draft strategy are such hot topics this early in the offseason.

Case in point? Our latest Patriots Mailbag, which is chock full of your questions about how the next three months will play out. Let's dive in.

Draft talk in January truly sucks -- Al Miller on X

Boy, Al, do we have the Mailbag for you!

Hi Phil! Is there a fatigue with drafting a tackle at #4 already? Because I know (Will) Campbell or (Kelvin) Banks (Jr.) aren't viewed as elite, but the Pats don't even a league average tackles right now. So for my money getting the tackle play to even average would be worth the 4th pick. -- SettiEinari on X

I don't know if it's fatigue, Setti. I think people are just curious as to whether or not there is a tackle in this class worthy of being taken at No. 4 overall. I feel as though Will Campbell would be worthy of that, though he's not the prototype in terms of his length.

How the Patriots are able to address the position in free agency will, I think, be telling when it comes to how they'll use that top-five selection. If they somehow land Ronnie Stanley? Now you have options.

Phil, what's your take on Eliot Wolf's job security going into the draft and beyond? I've seen it be reported by yourself and others that arranged marriages between GM and HC rarely work out, but (Mike) Vrabel spoke highly of Wolf during his introductory presser. -- Rob on X

I believe Wolf is here for the year, Rob. We'll see how things shake out as the new regime settles in. But based on what I know of how ownership feels about Wolf and the changes he brought to the organization last year, I don't see him leaving any time soon.

If, ultimately, Mike Vrabel says it's not working for him... then you could certainly see changes. He's the boss. But right now, you're going to see Wolf work with those around him. And my belief is you're going to see him work with those around him for the duration of 2025 and perhaps -- depending on how things go -- longer.

Phil, which team says "no" to this trade, Joe Milton & NE's 2nd to Seattle for Metcalf & their 3rd? -- BobC on X

Probably Seattle, Bob. Although I'll admit it's an interesting proposal by you. If you figure Joe Milton could potentially yield a third-rounder in a trade, and if you figure a realistic return for DK Metcalf would be a second-rounder, then that adds up. Plus, Geno Smith is 34 years old and headed into a contract year.

Just hard to know how the Seahawks feel about Milton, and if they'd be willing to part with Metcalf (even if they don't plan on re-signing him) in what looks like will be a wide-open NFC West.

Free agent OTs. Who are the Patriots fits on the free agent market now that we have (Josh McDaniels) and Marrone -- micks2001 on X

Who is the best LT that will be a free agent or potential cut candidate this offseason? -- FantasyFootballKing15 on X

Ronnie Stanley is the best left tackle on the market. He's 31, though, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of deal he's looking for if he gets to free agency. Short-term with a big guarantee? The Patriots are operating with an abundance of cap space, so if they want him, money shouldn't be a hindrance.

What are some players you can see the Pats targeting in free agency who have history with (one of) the new coaches? Thinking of maybe o-linemen who have history with McDaniels/Marrone or d-lineman with (Terrell) Williams, etc -- Jules McVernon on X

One obvious name would be Cam Robinson, Jules. He was drafted in the second round when Doug Marrone was the head coach in Jacksonville. For someone like Marrone, with the extensive offensive line coaching experience he has, to spend a second-rounder on a player would suggest that he believes strongly in the guy.

Now, that was a long time ago. But Robinson is a free agent. And the Patriots need tackle help. Not hard to connect the dots there.

Which linemen going into their second year do you think will break out and be a big contributor if any. I don’t think we should be totally out on any of them yet. -- Alec Beckelman on X

Good question, Alec. Let's see on Layden Robinson. He's a powerful human being. And he was getting used to left guard at the end of the year, showing some promise in the last few Patriots games of the regular season. To me, there's a chance he's the starter there in 2025.

Caedan Wallace is more of an unknown commodity after missing most of his rookie season injured. Would the Patriots go into a season assuming he's a capable starting right tackle? Not sure they could. Big risk. But he should certainly have a place on the roster and an opportunity to prove he can contribute.

Hey Phil, schematically, what can we expect from a Terrell Williams defense? Any philosophical tendencies and concepts that stand out to you? -- Sai Thao on X

Sai, I think we'll have to wait and see on exactly how they'll deploy their defense once they know what types of players they'll have at their disposal. But it's safe to assume that the Patriots will be more of a four-down team up front using a knifing-up-the-field, one-gapping kind of approach.

That's what we saw in Tennessee and helped Jeffery Simmons turn himself into one of the best defensive linemen in football. For years, the Patriots have been more of a stout-at-the-point, two-gapping front.

If the Patriots are a little smaller at the second level, that wouldn't stun me either. The Patriots under Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo were one of the few teams in football looking for oversized off-ball linebackers (like Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai).

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Could the Patriots opt to get a little lighter and faster under new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams?

Their preferences at that position have been, frankly, an anachronism. Linebackers that size aren't often available in the draft anymore. Therefore it'd come as little surprise if the Patriots opted to get a little lighter and faster under Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams. Vrabel's first pick as head coach in Tennessee was 6-foot-2, 232-pound inside linebacker Rashaan Evans.

In the secondary, the Titans used a lot of disguised coverages and often brought defensive backs down into the box as extra rushers under Vrabel and Williams. I would expect more of the same in New England, as long as they feel they have the players to handle myriad responsibilities.

Hi Phil, what are the chances of the Patriots and Titans making a trade? Guessing Vrabel still has guys he likes there. Jeffery Simmons please! -- Dave Lewis on X

Two rebuilding teams there. Both looking for cornerstone pieces. Not sure they make much sense as trade partners, but Mike Vrabel and new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi have a good relationship. The lines of communication there would be open.

How likely is it that Abdul Carter could be available at #4? If he isn't, how strong is this free agency class at DE? -- Trygve Johannes Lereim Sævareid on X

The closer we get to the draft, Trygve, and the clearer it becomes that this isn't a strong class... the less likely it is that Abdul Carter gets to the Patriots at No. 4.

Never say never. But he feels like a top-three type of player in most drafts, never mind one where the consensus is that there is a dearth of "blue-chip" players.

Pass-rushers in this free-agent class include Khalil Mack, Josh Sweat, DeMarcus Lawrence, Haason Reddick, Azeez Ojulari and Baron Browning. It's not a horrible class.

If the Patriots want someone still in his prime at a premium position, Sweat would make a lot of sense. They'll have a chance to see him play once more in the Super Bowl as part of a deep group of pass-rushers in Philly.

Can Doug Marrone fix the offensive line? -- Scott Nadeau on X

He'll need players, Scott. But there are few who are more experienced coaching the line than him.

Would you see if you could get Rashawn Slater from LAC four the 4th pick? -- Greg Feeley on X

Yes. But I don't think the Chargers would be willing to give up on a franchise left tackle any time soon. He's one of the best in football. Plus, they're among the league-leaders in cap space the next few years, so there's nothing that should prevent them from keeping him around.

Which WRs from this year do you see in our corps next year and what will their roles be? Who from free agency/the draft would you want to fill the remaining roles? -- James Masse on X

I'm curious to see the makeup of the receiver room under Mike Vrabel. Playing for Vrabel isn't for everyone. And some in that receiver room may not mesh with their new coach.

I could see DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne sticking as depth pieces. My guess is Ja'Lynn Polk will get another chance as a 2024 second-round pick. In my opinion, they need two more capable pieces in there, whether they come from the draft of free agency.

Hey Phil, been having draft debates with friends, one of them told me as a Patriots fan I should want them to trade our next three 1st round picks for a Chase/Jefferson. Please explain why that would be a bad idea -- NEBOS94 on X

Those guys are incredible talents. And you'd love having them. But there's too much potential in three first-rounders to pass on the opportunity to use them. (Especially when they could be three high first-rounders.)

Maybe your friend feels as though there's no shot this regime will hit on talented players in the first round? But one player -- even when paired with what looks like a talented quarterback -- is not going to fix what ails the Patriots.

How many free agents will the Patriots conceivably sign in one free agent period? It feels like we need at least 15 players or more to get this team where it needs to be. -- Nick Poulin on X

The Patriots signed eight free agents in the first week of the new league year back in 2021, so getting up into the teens in terms of overall signings is certainly conceivable.

They have 55 players signed right now. They have nine draft picks. They'll sign undrafted free agents. But they'll sign a significant number of veteran free agents, I assume, on their way to getting to 90 players prior to training camp.

The question is how many will actually contribute. Their hit rate a year ago wasn't good enough.

Let’s just say they are able to address the Line in free agency, then are able to trade for A.J. Brown. Now imagine they used that 4th pick for Ashton Jeanty? Vrabel's Titans had A.J. and (Derrick) Henry and he could have a new version of that if the line is addressed in free agency -- Matt Ryan on X

Any chance they take (an) RB early (in the draft)? -- Todd Rushman on X

Even if they address the line and the receiver room prior to the draft, it'd surprise me if they spent a top-five pick on a running back. I love Ashton Jeanty -- he was tremendous on the Next Pats Podcast recently -- but the Patriots have needs at harder-to-find positions that would likely lead them to look elsewhere.

Outside of some late round fliers, should the Patriots bother drafting any skill position players in favor of bolstering their lines? -- Fatniss Neverlean on X

What's great about the resources the Patriots have this offseason is they have the ability to do both. Between the draft and free agency, they can address the trenches and the skill positions.

My guess is they'll prioritize the offensive line, but they should of course be looking for more talent at receiver as well.

Hey Phil! Outside of free agency and the draft, you’ve got to figure the trade market could/will be a major possibility for this team? That being said anyone specific you could think of? Kyle Pitts? Chris Olave? Thanks Phil! You and Tom E. Curran (are the) best out there! -- Kyler Jaramillo on X

Thanks, Kyler. We had a good time discussing the possibility of trading the No. 4 pick for Micah Parsons on the Patriots Talk Podcast recently. We also threw out the names Kyle Pitts (I'd be a hard "no" there) and Garrett Wilson ("yes") and Charles Cross ("yes").

But there are others who you might be able to bring aboard for less than that. Would the Raiders trade left tackle Kolton Miller as he heads into a contract year? Would the Seahawks deal away DK Metcalf?

The trade market should absolutely be explored for a New England team that could have a difficult time drawing in-demand free agents to the Northeast.

Phil, does your wife also buy your button ups from Kohl's aka Sonoma? They're nice, I wear them unbuttoned too. Keep up the good work. -- KJ on X

We're a Target family, KJ, but sounds like you've found yourself a sensible partner with sound fashion sense. Big-time pull by you.

If the money is the same between the Commanders and Parents, how do we sell (Tee) Higgins on choosing the Patriots? -- JDUB on X

More money.