The vibes in New England right now? Could be better.

There's been plenty of scrutiny surrounding this Patriots team after a 32-16 loss to the Jaguars in London that dropped them to 1-6 on the season. So, where do they go from here? Could jobs be in jeopardy if results don't improve?

For this week's mailbag, we headed over to Reddit to host an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the r/Patriots subreddit. And boy, were there a lot of questions. Let's get to answering 'em.

cane_stanco: Do you think Mayo has lost the room already with all of the players griping in public (Boutte being the latest)?

It's interesting, Cane. I don't think so. But the team is 1-6. It's a bad situation. So Jerod Mayo's grip on the locker room is certainly worth zeroing in on.

His "soft" commentary has obviously gotten a lot of attention lately. To me, the media (Bill Belichick included) have sounded more aggrieved by the "soft" commentary than any players I've spoken to.

I've given guys all kinds of opportunities, both on the record and off, to say they resent the message or that they're pissed at their coach. If anything, they've kind of... embraced it? Had linemen telling me today it lights a fire under their asses.

Bottom line, unless they play better, Mayo's messaging to his team will be viewed -- and rightfully so -- as critically flawed.

beingzen01: Does it feel like there is a leadership void in the locker room now? And if so, how quickly can Drake step up to fill it?

Yes, beingzen. It does. Unavoidable when guys like David Andrews and Ja'Whaun Bentley are out injured. Even those guys have been around the team while hurt.... It ain't the same.

Jabrill Peppers, meanwhile, is dealing with his off-field situation away from the team, and prior to that I think a lot of players would've looked to him as one of their top voices in the room. Coaches set the standard, and players like those -- when bought in, and I believe those guys were -- help communicate the message to the rest of the team.

Now with those players out, there are still vets around who want to have their coach's back -- I think Daniel Ekuale, Kendrick Bourne and Kyle Dugger tried to do that after the game in London -- but they don't all carry the same clout as some of their teammates who are out injured.

Add it to the list of challenges Mayo faces in Year 1. He's lost some lieutenants. Makes it all the more important that his message is clear and resonates.

We'll see if that message makes an impact on the team this week against the Jets. If it doesn't, the number of buttons to push and levers to pull are diminishing.

WeightOwn5817: Is there any precedent for an NFL franchise hiring a head coach and GM without interviewing a single external candidate for either position?

Not that I know of off the top of my head. Robert Kraft said he went with his gut. My understanding is he's still a believer in the regime he hired.

Can't predict the future if things go further off the rails, but I don't foresee any change in the near future at either spot.

holdrail775: Hypothetically, if Mayo was relieved of his duties. Would the Patriots be interested in Mike Vrabel as a replacement?

There's a good relationship there, as you could see during Vrabel's Patriots Hall of Fame induction. But they're not there yet. And what I've heard is there wasn't any second-guessing during the summer of the decision to hire the folks they hired.

Dyruus: How long do you see the Krafts letting this go on for? This isn’t your typical bad football team, we’re entering Hue Jackson levels of bad. I would have to assume it’s eating at Kraft how bad his team is.

The losing has to be eating at him. But I don't think we're close to Mayo being relieved of his duties. They knew it was going to take some time. They intend to give it to them.

MysteriousFicus: What’s going on with Ja'Lynn Polk? Is there something behind the scenes not right with him? Is him being in concussion protocol today a result of the game on Sunday or practice this week?

Left Sunday's game with a head injury. Took a couple shots in that one. It really feels like since he didn't get both feet in on that non-TD against Miami, he's been in his own head. Hopefully we'll get to talk to him soon. Wasn't in the locker room today.

Relative_Record4952: With the current state of the squad and assuming we have the #1/2 pick in next year's draft. Is there a current player worth keeping the spot for (e.g Travis hunter) or do you see more value and trading the spot to a franchise in need or a QB for additional picks?

The problem is there might not be a franchise QB at the top of the draft. Bad year to be bad. Still have to consider a trade down if there's one there for them.

How free agency goes will impact their draft plan, too. It's wishful thinking now, but will be fascinating to see if Drake Maye's play entices a free-agent wide receiver to want to come play in New England.

They'll have plenty of money. They have a promising QB. Wonder if that changes the picture for anyone who's available.

Again, that's pie in the sky. But if you get the right QB, that can alter the way people think. You've got guys choosing to go to Buffalo, for example.... Nothing against Buffalo.

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry praise Drake Maye for his poise on Sunday against the Jaguars, and for his improvement since being drafted last spring.

ryanm0522: With how many freak athlete Edge rushers are at the top of draft could you see them taking one and passing on Tackle/WR?

Potentially. But they have glaring needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle, and they've gotten by without stud edge rushers in the past. Take 2023, for example. Travis Hunter and Will Campbell feel like good options for them. Could they trade down, end up with an offensive guy and take a defensive guy later? That might be a formula worth pursuing.

It's interesting to me that the track record of taking receivers in the top 10 in the last 15 years or so is stronger than that of taking an OT in the top 10. Think that speaks to where the game has gone. A lot of receivers are extremely polished. A lot of linemen -- because they don't run block much, and they pass protect on a lot of bubble screens -- aren't.

Do the Patriots see that trend? Factor it into their thinking? Make them lean toward a skill guy rather than a big fella? Big decisions on tap for Eliot Wolf and Co.

nbiscuit17: What’s been the biggest positive from this season so far? What can we build on based on what you’ve seen & conversations you’ve had?

The QB, the QB, the QB. Drake Maye is smart (which you're seeing as he's taken to the coaching that has him looking pretty good to this point). Tough. Accountable. The physical traits are obvious. Spray misses every now and then, but those should get reined in as he matures.

Rhino184: What did you think about Alex Van Pelt's answer regarding use of motion, especially considering Maye is now the starting QB?

Thought it was interesting that his use of motion at the snap (what seems to be the important kind when it comes to modern-day successful offenses) was through the roof Sunday in London relative to where they've been this season. Let's see if that remains. They did pick up an illegal shift penalty on one, but I think more is better on that front.

Push_Webistics: How much do you bench?

