The Patriots had a goal-to-go situation last weekend that would've been tailor-made for a quarterback to tuck the ball and run.

Instead, on third down from the Rams 2-yard line, they handed off to Rhamondre Stevenson for no gain. Then, on fourth down, Jerod Mayo opted to kick a chip-shot field goal.

Though Drake Maye's athleticism would allow for the Patriots to convincingly deploy him as a runner in that type of scenario, the team has been very open with its unwillingness to call on Maye to use his legs on designed runs. For weeks, their approach has been that Maye -- who suffered a concussion in an Oct. 27 win over the Jets -- scrambles enough in off-script situations that the added punishment he would take on called run plays simply isn't worth it.

But it sounds as though that approach is changing. After eight runs against the Titans in Week 9, Maye has just seven combined scrambles in games against the Bears and Rams in the last two weeks. Mayo was asked Wednesday if Maye's reluctance to leave the pocket in recent weeks might allow the Patriots to finally call plays where he's the designated ball-carrier.

"Our message to Drake -- and we've had multiple conversations about this -- is to maintain being a quarterback as long as possible, and that's what we expect," Mayo said. "Now, in saying that, absolutely there will be game-plan runs at a certain time. We're still evolving as an offense, and I think Drake is continuing to get better. So, we'll put more on his plate."

Even just a handful of non-scramble runs could plant a seed of doubt in the minds of defenders facing the Patriots moving forward, Devin McCourty told Next Pats this week.

"I think they're trying to balance, 'All right, how much do we put on this kid? How much do we run him?' I think they're trying to find that happy medium," McCourty said. "I do think personally, when you have quarterbacks who are physical runners, the red zone is the time to run them. We've seen that throughout the league, guys are running less. Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and those guys, they're trying to be smart. They get in the red zone, you can see those guys, their eyes get big. It's like, 'Hey, let's go score a touchdown.'

"You even see that with Jayden Daniels and he's not a big guy, but they understand when we get in the end zone, even if we do it a time or two for the whole season, it creates this whole other element."

The Patriots put a wide range of called quarterback runs on display back in 2020 with Cam Newton as the starter, leveraging what was his greatest strength behind center at that stage of his career. They pulled guards on quarterback power plays. They had Newton reading end-of-the-line defenders on zone carries. He dropped back and ran scripted draw plays and carried out option runs.

It's not difficult to envision Maye -- whose 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame is sturdy enough to take the occasional hit -- running similar concepts. One that would seem to be an easy fit in Alex Van Pelt's scheme would be a naked bootleg run since the Patriots are consistently running "keeper" bootleg play-action passes.

Those types of calls could be especially useful in short-yardage situations and near the goal line. In 2023, per ESPN, quarterback carries made up 24 percent of the NFL's rushing touchdowns. Over one fifth of all carries inside the five-yard line in 2023 were executed by quarterbacks, and almost half of those plays (47.5 percent) resulted in scores.

Not only can the designed quarterback running game be a weapon in particular situations, but it could potentially force defenses to align in such a way that other aspects of the offense down the field benefit as a result.

"There's no doubt it would open up some other things," McCourty said. "But again, what we've seen from Drake has just been scrambles. I think they have to decide: Is he the designed quarterback guy? Is he -- like, I know people keep saying Josh Allen. I've played against Josh Allen. Those are two totally different body types. We've all seen Josh Allen in-person field-level. You look at him, he's kind of a defensive end body type and even him, all you hear about is the wear and tear.

"So I think for New England right now, it's like, 'We've got this rookie quarterback, he's running a good amount when we drop back to pass.' I agree four times a game, one time a quarter wouldn't hurt him, but I don't know their exact thinking of, 'How do we make sure we set this guy up to continue to develop and make the right decisions?' And most importantly, 'How do we have him available on the field?'"

Striking that balance is critical. But if the Patriots are intent on giving themselves the best opportunity to win games down the stretch of Maye's rookie season, that means maximizing his many physical skills, which means finding the right time to use his running ability.

They sound open to the idea of it. Now they just have to call for it.

at this point we have seen multiple 3rd and shorts / 4th and shorts this season. why is this coaching staff so against the qb sneak. Do you feel like they are over complicating play calling in these situations? — SoxNation (@Soxnation0613) November 19, 2024

The quarterback sneak is another weapon the Patriots could and should turn to at some point.

Consider the third-and-short situations where it could've been deployed just last week. It wasn't just the goal-line situation. The Patriots also had a third-and-1 at the Rams 19-yard line where they ran for no gain. Then on fourth-and-1, they were called for a false start (and might've been called for a delay of game had Ja'Lynn Polk not moved early). Sneak it there, and is the result different?

One thing to consider on that particular play-call: Maye is new to taking snaps under center. It would come as little surprise if Van Pelt and Mayo wanted to get him more comfortable taking those snaps before asking him to get under center for a game-changing sneak.

WR and OT are their main needs. Which would you choose to address with your first pick in the draft and which position would you address with your first free agency signing and who would each be — Matt Ryan (@MRyan_10) November 19, 2024

Matt, I'm not sure I'd wait around to address the tackle spot. We discussed this very topic Thursday morning on Toucher and Hardy. There are a handful of interesting tackle names hitting free agency this coming offseason, including Denver's Garrett Bolles, Minnesota's Cam Robinson and Baltimore's Ronnie Stanley.

They may not move, since good tackles rarely change teams. But the Patriots have enough money to spend to potentially entice one to make his way to New England.

If they can't land one in free agency, then perhaps you hope to land Will Campbell from LSU in the 2025 draft. But there are some concerns about his length and whether or not he's a true top-of-the-first-round cornerstone tackle. It's not considered a strong tackle draft and forcing a pick there because it's a significant need could be catastrophic.

If the Patriots get through the draft and still don't have the player they need? Then it's time to start considering trades, perhaps for players in the final years of their contracts at loggerheads with their teams in negotiations.

Some of the tackles going to be free agents in 2026 include Kolton Miller of the Raiders, Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann of the Colts, Taylor Moton of the Panthers, Charles Cross of the Seahawks, Trevor Penning of the Saints and Zach Tom of the Colts.

In my opinion, the Patriots need two wideouts they can depend upon in 2025 and beyond. I'd be open to using a high-end draft pick on one and paying another. Tee Higgins (25 years old) and Chris Godwin (28) are among the best available in free agency and will command big contracts.

One of the reasons the Patriots front office faces a massive challenge this offseason is that they don't just need one player at these two premium positions. You could argue they need two at each, in addition to potentially needing pass-rush and corner help. Work to do.

Should the pats focus on trading for an offensive weapon in the offseason and focus on drafting lineman and defensive players — Squarebizz (@EturnaLee357) November 19, 2024

If the Patriots have an opportunity to draft a talented weapon, they should not pass. Whether it's Colorado's Travis Hunter, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan or Mizzouri's Luther Burden III, there are a handful of what look like high-level pass-catchers in this year's draft.

I understand wanting to potentially trade for an established wideout, especially if the team's history of drafting receivers early scares you. And a trade after the draft -- perhaps if the Patriots can't land the receiver they want on draft weekend -- would make sense because the Patriots would be dealing picks in 2026 and beyond when they hope to have better records than what they'll finish with in 2025.

Players going into the final year of their contracts next season, who could theoretically be on the trading block if they can't reach long-term agreements with their teams? They include Seattle's DK Metcalf, San Francisco's Deebo Samuel, Washington's Terry McLaurin, Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, Atlanta's Drake London, New Orleans' Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and Denver's Courtland Sutton.

Not bad options if it turns out the best move for them is to focus their early draft capital on linemen.

Bill Belichick getting full control in Jacksonville. Thoughts? Ready...go! — Gigantor (@GigantorinJax) November 20, 2024

The Jaguars should do it. If he's interested. They need a reset in the worst way. Clearly. And Bill Belichick would be capable of that kind of quick culture change.

Mac Jones might not be there much longer if that was the hire for Shad Khan, but it might be the best for all involved in Jacksonville. I'm not sure how many franchises would be comfortable with the short-term band-aid that Belichick's hire would represent. But Jacksonville should be one of them.

Do you believe AVP can be one and done? If so, are you worried about Maye having multiple coordinators right away? — ECKO (@darkstorm0000) November 19, 2024

I don't think anyone can necessarily guarantee that Alex Van Pelt will be back in 2025 with so much of this season still left. But I would say he's in a good spot at the moment, despite the team's overall production.

From the highest levels of the organization, there's an understanding as to the state of the roster. And given the level of improvement Maye has displayed, Van Pelt has positioned himself nicely to help the rookie continue on his current trajectory in Year 2.

With more talent on that side of the ball, the thinking goes, Van Pelt will have an opportunity to open things up schematically. He should also have more down-to-down consistency from blocking and pass-catching standpoints to execute the core concepts that he's tried to hammer since his arrival.

Why is the media glossing over the fact that now twice in recent weeks, the Drake has thrown 2 floaters to end games? He's only started 6 games and in both opportunities to go down and win a game he threw horrible picks — ScoreJason (@DvcJason) November 19, 2024

I'm not sure there has been as much a "glossing over" as there has been an understanding shrug of the shoulders.

The primary reason the team was even in the position it was at the ends of those two games you referenced was because the rookie quarterback was New England's best player on the field on either side of the ball. While Maye's turnovers are certainly something to be cleaned up, they're also an inevitable part of his game at the moment as a 22-year-old who started 26 college games.

If he were doing what he's been doing without the turnovers -- what some are wishing he could do -- he'd be performing like a top-10 passer in the league. That's a lot to expect from someone in his position.

These three ideas can all coexist: He's playing really well, especially given the situation he's in; he needs to reduce his turnover-worthy play rate; it might take some time before he's able to strike a balance between being an aggressive playmaker and a consistently intelligent decision-maker.

Is Jacobs a starting right tackle?

Looks like it to me — Mike (@DK_Merc) November 19, 2024

Demontrey Jacobs had his moments, Mike. He played well in Chicago. And he's without a doubt a positive personality in the locker room, so never say never in terms of gauging his future as a starter. But, in all likelihood, the Patriots will continue to look for help at both tackle spots this coming offseason.

Who is responsible for the patriots WRs underperforming — jrandypro (@JRandyyPro) November 19, 2024

Everyone has a hand in it, JRandyPro. You have to start with the front office for building the receiver room it has built. Then there are the players themselves.

When it comes to things like knowing where to align, understanding the snap count, catching the football when it's on you... the guys in uniform are the only ones who can do something about that. Though they may be one of the least-talented groups in the league on paper, they've left some meat on the bone this season by not being able to consistently make the routine look routine.

Coaches deserve focus here, too. Not only Tyler Hughes but Van Pelt as well. For there to be spacing issues this deep into the year because wideouts either A) don't know where they're supposed to be, or B) do know where they're supposed to be but can't find their way there in pressure situations is in some ways a coaching problem.

You're either coaching it or allowing it to happen, the saying goes.

Not sure where he’s going to end up going, but would it behoove the Patriots to look into Ashton Jeanty, to pair with Rhamondre in the backfield, if he’s available around the 2nd-3rd rounds? — ck (@ceerkayy) November 19, 2024

This isn't a terribly talented draft class and I wonder, CK, if Ashton Jeanty will be gone on Day 1. Can't wait to dig in on these guys further the closer we get to the draft.

Senator -



What is going on with Layden Robinson and Caedan Wallace?



- Are they healthy?

- Are the patriots punting on them this season - because they are not reliable enough to play?



Lastly on Polk…Bournes presence hurts his development. They are both Zs. Any thoughts? — D Patel (@dptpallset) November 19, 2024

D Patel, Caedan Wallace remains on injured reserve, so he's unavailable.

Robinson, meanwhile, is a reserve at guard. Unfortunately for him -- and you could point to the front office for making him their pick in the fourth round with this information at their disposal -- he plays the same position as their best offensive lineman. All he played in college was right guard, and the Patriots haven't shown much willingness to move him off that spot.

They likely believed Mike Onwenu would be their right tackle for 2024 and beyond, but that was a misread as they now consider him more of a guard. That means there's a logjam for a player like Robinson.

Either Onwenu moves back to tackle, moves over to left guard (which seemed like a short-lived idea earlier this season), or Robinson figures out how to play on the left side of the line. If none of those three scenarios comes to pass, it could be a while before Robinson is out there on a consistent basis.

Many fans say a true #1 WR should be the #1 pick. Rookie rankings are indicating this could be historically deep RB/TE classes; if sticking with AVP and 12 personnel - are there merits to prioritizing a blue chip TE for flexibility both catching and blocking and RB depth over WR? — Andrew Leavitt (@stuffof_fantasy) November 21, 2024

Let's revisit as we get closer to the draft, Andrew. The short answer? Yes, there would be merit to finding a high-level tight end considering how much the Patriots appear to be wanting to use 12 personnel. And if the draft is relatively weak at other positions, why force it?

Which current OLs are part of the future? Which OL spots need upgrades? Drake needs protection! — Jeff Kearney (@jeffkearney9) November 19, 2024

Start with Mike Onwenu and David Andrews. Cole Strange should be considered a roster piece so long as he can make a healthy return.

I think Vederian Lowe has done enough to warrant a roster spot for next season, though they should be on the lookout for as much help at that position as they can find.

What does Sweeney have over the Jacobs that keeps him from getting fired? — Dana DeBenedictis 🏒 (@DeBenedictis4) November 19, 2024

Color me shocked -- shocked! -- that Bruins players weren't at all bought in on the messaging from their head coach starting all the way back in training camp.

Don Sweeney called their performance at that point in the year "flat." And I, for one, am flabbergasted. Truly stunned. How could players not be fully invested in what Jim Montgomery was selling? How could they not hang on his every word and work to foster a winning culture while following his lead?

The front office showed that it was completely bought in on Montgomery and his future in Boston. They threw their full support behind his every effort. Why didn't the players just follow suit?

Wait... What's that? Montgomery was going into a walk year? He was a lame-duck head coach? No new deal? No commitment from upper management? Interesting.

Players aren't without fault in terms of how this situation has played out. They've underperformed. No question. But how Sweeney and Cam Neely didn't see this coming with Montgomery and act sooner is further indictment of their ability to forecast as they run a team whose future is among the bleakest in hockey, per ESPN.

Don't be surprised that dysfunction ends up in your building when you brush off the welcome mat, take it by the hand, and usher it through the threshold. If they weren't committed to Montgomery, they should've acknowledged their mistake, found someone else, and started anew.

Would it have looked bad? Maybe. But it would've signaled the Bruins have the ability to act with some urgency and get out in front of a problem before it derailed a season. And that would've been preferable to where they sit at the moment.