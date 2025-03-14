Why new Pats WR Mack Hollins wants to link up with Bill Nye

Mack Hollins will bring a unique personality to the New England Patriots' wide receiver room.

The 31-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with New England, made a lasting impression Friday during his introductory press conference. First, he stepped up to the podium barefoot:

Later, he opened up about his off-the-field hobby: making educational videos. Hollins uses social media to create science-themed videos and challenges, and like many other science fans around his age, he grew up idolizing Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's dream of meeting Nye came true in November. Hollins hopes to have a similar experience.

"We were just actually talking about Mr. Nye, man," Hollins said. "So he did an event, I guess, with the Celtics? With Jaylen Brown, right? So, I do educational videos -- and this is my shoutout to Bill. Hopefully, Bill sees this -- I do educational videos and I've done them for five or six years. But last year, I did challenges every month. I did cold exposure, I did maintenance, I did dance challenges, all types of stuff and science was one of them.

"I dressed up as a science experiment. LIke, whole kit, and did science experiences every day hoping to get Bill to show some love. But I wasn't there yet, and that's OK. I'm gonna get there."

In addition to his eccentric personality, Hollins will bring a much-needed veteran presence to the Patriots receiving corps. While he may not be the true No. 1 target Pats fans are clamoring for, his leadership will be refreshing for a young group that could benefit from some tough love.

“I think what I’ve learned in my time in this league is that every room is different, every guy is different,” Hollins said. “But that’s also helped me learn how to adjust with different guys – this guy likes this way of conversation, or likes to get pushed in this way, or likes to practice this way or recover this way.

"But then also being able to bring the things that I’ve taken from my different teams in my years in the league, and allowing them to, hey, try the things I do. If you don’t like them, that’s fine, but at least you’re learning what you do like, what you don’t like, and what can help you play a long time and play at a high level.”

Hollins tallied 31 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Buffalo Bills.