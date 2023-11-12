Mac Jones seemingly frustrated with Pats not attempting Hail Mary before half

After another New England Patriots loss, this week at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Mac Jones seems to be frustrated with the lack of aggressive play calls.

Following a goal line interception late in the fourth quarter, Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Jones threw for 170 yards and failed to find the end zone in yet another disappointing performance for the third-year QB.

Prior to the halftime break, the Patriots had the ball on their own 40-yard line and only two seconds left on the clock. Rather than attempting a Hail Mary, the Patriots elected to throw a screen pass on the outside with the hopes of keeping receiver Demario Douglas behind blocks for the full 60 yards.

Jones didn't seem thrilled with the play call.

Mac Jones: "No clue. There's 2 seconds left & we needed 60 yards so... I don't know" pic.twitter.com/ueiZ4HApFa — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 12, 2023

"No clue," a visibly frustrated Jones said with a shrug when asked postgame why the Patriots didn't attempt the Hail Mary. "There's two seconds left, we needed 60 yards, so, I don't know."

While it would have been a tough play to convert, it would have been refreshing to see the Patriots offense play aggressively and at least attempt to get some much-needed points.

Some people might question Jones' throwing range, but he should be able to get the ball pretty close to the goal line if given enough time to put his full power behind the pass.

Overall, it was a pretty frustrating day for Jones and the Patriots offense. Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was also caught on camera chewing out Jones after the quarterback made a bad read at another point in the game.

Going into a bye week, Patriots fans will need to wait until Nov. 26 against the New York Giants to see if Jones will keep his job as the starting QB.