Live updates: Maye returns to Pats-Chargers after early head injury

What to Know Tune into NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Pregame Live at 12 p.m. ET as Michael Holley, Ted Johnson, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry get you ready for kickoff.

The Patriots (3-12) have lost five straight but took the Buffalo Bills down to the wire last weekend.

The Chargers (9-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

This is the first matchup between first-round draft picks Drake Maye (No. 3 overall, 2024) and Justin Herbert (No. 6 overall, 2020).

Can the New England Patriots continue to show progress Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium?

At 3-12, the Patriots' playoff hopes were dashed long ago. But head coach Jerod Mayo's team showed some fight last Sunday in a narrow loss to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills, and they'll hope to continue that momentum today against another quality opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers, who are one win away from securing a playoff spot.

Check out our live blog below for highlights, analysis and more throughout Patriots-Chargers.