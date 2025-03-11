Trending
New England Patriots
Live Updates

Live updates: Tracking Patriots news on Day 2 of NFL free agency

Will New England make more upgrades at wide receiver and offensive tackle?

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The New England Patriots handed out more than $270 million in total salary Monday as NFL's legal tampering period began. But is there more money to spend on Tuesday?

Despite making key additions on defense to start NFL free agency, the Patriots still need upgrades on offense, particularly at wide receiver and offensive tackle. And while many marquee names are off the board, there still are some talented players on the market.

Follow along with our live blog as we track every Patriots signing and news item on Day 2 of legal tampering.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyMike VrabelCooper Kupp
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us