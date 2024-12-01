Patriots-Colts recap: Pats suffer heartbreaking loss on last-minute TD

What to Know The Patriots led 24-17 before Anthony Richardson orchestrated a 19-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.

The Colts went for two after Richardson's TD pass and converted to earn a 25-24 win.

Drake Maye completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Patriots have lost three in a row and fall to 3-10 entering their bye week.

The New England Patriots were 12 seconds away from a bounce-back victory Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts had other plans.

Patriots Talk Podcast: 'Cautious' Patriots continue to coach not to lose in maddening loss to Colts

Richardson's touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 12 seconds remaining -- and subsequent rushing score on a two-point conversion -- handed the Patriots a brutal 25-24 loss in Week 13 that drops New England to 3-10 on the season.

Check out highlights, analysis and more from a wild one in Foxboro.