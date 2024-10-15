Patriots sign another center in series of roster moves

The center position remains an area of focus for the New England Patriots in the wake of team captain David Andrews' season-ending injury.

On Tuesday, less than a week after signing Ben Brown off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad, the Patriots signed fellow center Lecitus Smith off the Green Bay Packers practice squad. The move comes one day after the team parted ways with veteran offensive lineman Nick Leverett, who originally filled in at center when Andrews went down.

Smith, 26, was originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 10 games (two starts) at right guard as a rookie and was released after training camp in 2023. Since then, he has spent time on the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Packers practice squads.

Brown impressed during his Patriots debut Sunday vs. Houston. Head coach Jerod Mayo labeled him the team's "best offensive lineman" in the 41-21 loss. He'll likely get the start again this Sunday vs. Jacksonville, but the addition of Smith gives New England a backup plan at the position.

The Patriots also announced the signing of cornerback Miles Battle to the practice squad. He took the place of center Sincere Haynesworth, who was released.