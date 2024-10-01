Report: Kyle Dugger believed to have avoided serious injury

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger left Sunday's Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half because of an ankle injury. He did not return as the Patriots lost 30-13 to drop to 1-3 on the season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that while it's believed Dugger has avoided a significant injury, he could still miss more game action.

#Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is still gathering information on his injured ankle, but the initial belief is he avoided major injury, per source. However, Dugger still could miss some time. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 1, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Dugger is an important part of the defense with his on-field performance and leadership as a team captain. Losing him for any more games would be a tough setback for a defense that is already dealing with injuries to other players, including Ja'Whaun Bentley and Oshane Ximines.

Jaylinn Hawkins saw an increased role at safety versus the 49ers after Dugger exited. He could continue to see more action going forward if Dugger is unavailable. Marte Mapu is eligible to return from injured reserve this week and could also see snaps at safety.

The offensive side of the ball has its share of injuries, too. Starting center David Andrews left Sunday's loss to the 49ers in the first half with a shoulder injury. Left tackle Caedan Wallace left in the first half with an ankle injury.

The Patriots haven't played very well during their three-game losing streak, but the injuries certainly aren't helping matters, either. This team was already without much depth at the start of the season, and that depth is now being tested in a major way entering Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.