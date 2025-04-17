With all due respect to Vederian Lowe, the New England Patriots desperately need a starting left tackle, and they most likely need to use a premium pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to acquire one.

Unless...

Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller currently isn't participating in the team's voluntary offseason program as he seeks a contract extension, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday. Fowler added that the Raiders haven't engaged with Miller in contract discussions, and considering the 29-year-old is entering the final year of his contract -- with a $15.7 million cap hit for 2025 -- he seems like a prime trade candidate if the sides can't reach a new deal.

To be clear, there have been no reports of Las Vegas exploring a trade for Miller, so for now, this is all speculation. But if Miller were to hit the trade market, New England absolutely should give Tom Brady's Raiders a call.

Practically speaking, the Patriots have the cap space (an NFL-leading $67.6 million, per Over The Cap) to absorb Miller's cap hit and offer him a contract extension.

He'd likely cost a Day 2 draft pick (and potentially a Day 3 selection as well), but that might be a price the Patriots are willing to pay to acquire a starting-caliber left tackle who was Pro Football Focus' 14th-ranked offensive tackle (out of 141) in 2024.

Landing Miller also would give Mike Vrabel and Co. a lot more flexibility entering next Thursday's draft. LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is viewed as a popular selection for New England at No. 4 overall if blue-chip prospects Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are off the board. But if Miller is in the fold, the calculus changes.

If left tackle is a lower priority, would the Patriots look to "weaponize" their offense (to borrow a phrase from Eliot Wolf) by drafting star Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or stud Penn State tight end Tyler Warren? Would they further reinforce their defense by taking Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham? Could they find a trade partner to deal the No. 4 pick?

And even if Miller is on the roster, would New England still want to use a high draft pick -- potentially a second- or third-round pick -- on an offensive tackle or guard to further upgrade what was arguably the NFL's worst offensive line last season?

It's possible these hypotheticals never come to fruition if the Raiders re-sign Miller, or are content to let him play out the final year of his deal. But there some intriguing New England-Las Vegas connections that could facilitate trade discussions, between Brady's friendship with Vrabel and new Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels coaching Miller for two seasons (2022 and 2023) on the Raiders, where Miller was a team captain under McDaniels.

And if the Patriots can somehow find their starting left tackle before Round 1 on Thursday, that would introduce some fascinating scenarios for the front office entering draft weekend.