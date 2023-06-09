Bourne reacts to Hopkins rumors: ‘It would be cool' if he joined Patriots

The New England Patriots appear to be in the mix for DeAndre Hopkins, which is an exciting scenario for an offense that hasn't had a top-tier wide receiver for several years.

The veteran wideout is on the free agent market and reportedly will visit the Patriots next week. He also is expected to meet with the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

Hopkins is 31 years old and not a superstar anymore, but he's still a very productive wide receiver and would be a major upgrade to New England's passing attack. One current member of that passing attack is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who wouldn't mind playing alongside Hopkins this season.

"Yeah, I'm a fan of D-Hop. It would be cool," Bourne told reporters after Friday's OTA practice at Gillette Stadium. "I don't really know the gist of what's going on, but he's a great player."

"Great player so anything that will help us win... I'm with it."



Why is Bourne a fan of Hopkins?

"Just what he's done over the course of his career, watching him when I was younger and stuff," Bourne explained. "And he's just a great leader."

Hopkins tallied 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for a bad Arizona Cardinals team in 2022. He has four seasons of 100-plus receptions and six 1000-yard seasons since entering the league in 2013.

"Great player," Bourne said about Hopkins, "Anything to help us win."

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips also had plenty of praise for Hopkins on Friday. When asked what Hopkins brings to the table, one word immediately came to Phillips' mind.

"Hands. He catches everything," Phillips said. "His whole highlight-reel is one-handed (catches) and stuff like that. He's a physical guy and able to turn it on at any moment."

It remains to be seen whether Hopkins will actually end up in New England.

He's reportedly looking for a contract similar to what the Baltimore Ravens gave Odell Beckham Jr. -- one year and $15 million guaranteed. The Patriots have more cap space than several AFC contenders, plus a need for a wideout of Hopkins' caliber. Signing him makes a ton of sense, but the Patriots aren't the only team reportedly in the mix.