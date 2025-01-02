FOXBORO -- Kendrick Bourne plays wide receiver for a team whose receiver room could undergo a real overhaul in the offseason. But that didn't stop him from trying to tell Tee Higgins about the benefits of playing in New England.

Late last month on TikTok, Bourne sent a message to the Bengals wideout, who's scheduled to hit free agency in the offseason.

"Aye, Tee Higgins," Bourne said. "If you out there... come to the Pats, bro. It ain't what it seems, bro. It's going to be lit. Drake Maye and Tee Higgins, touchdown. Look how good that sound. Drake Maye, Tee Higgins, touchdown. Look how good that sound."

Bourne said he's "trying to help the team get better" and open to doing some recruiting. Asked what he'd say about Jerod Mayo to a player from the outside considering joining the Patriots, Bourne was supportive of his head coach.

"I would tell him Jerod is great," Bourne said. "I think he connects with us, in an honest answer. He knows how we feel as players, he knows how we think, how we operate. I think it goes a long way. We're just in the process of rebuilding. If you want to be a part of that, it's going to be something special eventually.

"I think you just gotta work hard. We gotta work hard as players, coaches gotta work hard. We just gotta put it all together. He's a hard-working coach. Eventually it's going to show."

Bourne knows his pitches only go so far, and he acknowledged his future in New England isn't guaranteed.

"Hopefully everything works out with me, I'm under contract, but you never know," he added.

Still, he wants his point of view on the organization out there.

"I think it's a personal thing, people who want to be here," Bourne said. "I can't really say, 'Come here because of this (or) because of that.' Everybody has their personal wants and desires.

"I just want people to know it's not what it seems. You come here and compete. We're trying to win. That's how I think. The more competition you have in the room and the group, the better people are going to be. If it can be like that, we'll be a better team."