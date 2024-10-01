Kendrick Bourne set to return to Patriots practice, Mayo says

The New England Patriots are expecting to get an important offensive player back on the practice field this week as they prepare for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters Monday that veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne returning to practice Wednesday is "the plan."

Bourne has not played since Week 8 of the 2023 season when he tore his ACL in a game against the Dolphins in Miami. He had tallied 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns over eight games at the time of the injury.

Bourne is one of the Patriots' most talented wideouts, and his return to the lineup -- whenever it comes -- should be a nice boost to an offense that ranks dead last in the league in total yards per game and passing yards per game, as well as second-to-last in points scored per game.

The Patriots' leading wideout through four games is DeMario Douglas, who ranks No. 1 on the team in receptions (12) and yards (94). Ja'Lynn Polk is the only wide receiver on the team with a touchdown catch, and that came in Week 2.

The Patriots enter Week 5 with a 1-3 record after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 40-13 on the road Sunday.