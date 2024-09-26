Keion White joins elite company with PFF pass-rushing grade

Keion White has been a bright spot for the New England Patriots through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season. In fact, the second-year defensive end has been among the best players at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.

White enters Week 4 with a 91.0 pass-rushing grade that ties him with Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt. Only the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (94.6) and Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson (94.2) have higher grades than the 2023 second-round draft pick.

The highest-graded pass rushers this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/nVGXetxuBf — PFF (@PFF) September 26, 2024

White already has four sacks (seven quarterback hits), 17 tackles (10 solo), and a forced fumble this season. The 25-year-old has stepped up in the absence of Matthew Judon following the trade that sent the veteran pass-rusher to the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite his impressive start, White knows he's capable of reaching another level. He lamented a Week 3 performance against the New York Jets that didn't meet his standards.

“Missed tackles? I did that," he said after the 24-3 loss. "Let the quarterback out the pocket? I did that. Not playing my hands at times? Did that. Everything that you could do, I think I did. And so I think I just need to improve everything.”

White actually had four QB hits and wasn't credited with any missed tackles in the defeat. Regardless, his mindset is a positive sign as he looks to develop into one of the NFL's most feared pass-rushers.

The Patriots will look for White to continue his hot start to the season when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Pressuring Niners QB Brock Purdy will be key to pulling off the upset in Santa Clara.

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.