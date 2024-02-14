Justin Fields odds: This AFC team now favorite to land Bears QB

Justin Fields is a hot topic of conversation as the NFL offseason ramps up.

The Chicago Bears have a decision to make at quarterback. They own the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving them a chance to take one of the top-tier QB prospects -- USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye or LSU's Jayden Daniels -- plus another highly ranked player.

If they take a quarterback with the top pick, it would make sense to trade Fields and get assets in return to continue the franchise's rebuild. They could also keep Fields and use the No. 1 and No. 9 picks to build a better offense around him.

If the Bears choose to trade Fields, where could he go?

DraftKings Sportsbook's latest odds have the Pittsburgh Steelers (-125) as the betting favorites. The New England Patriots are fourth with +650 odds.

Here are the top 10 teams listed on DraftKings' "Justin Fields 2024 team odds" as of Wednesday morning:

10. Minnesota Vikings: +3500

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500

8. Seattle Seahawks: +2500

7. Las Vegas Raiders: +1200

6. Washington Commanders: +1200

5. Denver Broncos: +1200

4. New England Patriots: +650

3. Atlanta Falcons: +600

2. Chicago Bears: +200

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: -125

The Steelers becoming the betting favorite for Fields is not a surprise when you consider what ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show.

“We know Pittsburgh is gonna go out and get some type of quarterback," Schefter said. "Whether that’s Ryan Tannehill, whether it’s Russell Wilson, whether that’s Justin Fields. Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Justin Fields. We'll keep that in mind during the offseason and the coming weeks."

The Steelers have a playoff-caliber roster and some exciting talent on offense. That includes a formidable running back duo in Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris, a good wide receiver depth chart headlined by George Pickens and Diontae Johnson, and a top 10 tight end in Pat Freiermuth. If they found an upgrade to starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Steelers could have a pretty good offense next season.

The Falcons are another team that could use a quarterback upgrade. It's hard to imagine Taylor Heinicke or Desmond Ridder leading Atlanta on a deep playoff run. The Falcons have the No. 8 pick in the draft. If they can't trade up for a top-tier QB prospect, making a deal for someone like Fields would be worth considering. Atlanta is another team with plenty of talent at the skill positions on offense but lacks a really good quarterback.

The Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick, so they will be able to get one of Williams, Maye or Daniels. They also could trade down and stockpile more picks if the right offer is presented. A trade for Fields would make some sense at the right price too, as our Phil Perry laid out in a recent NFL Mock Draft.

It'll be interesting to watch what the Bears decide to do with Fields. They hold the keys to the offseason in many ways.