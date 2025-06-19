New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has only played one NFL season, but he has already earned respect and admiration from one of the sport's best players.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who won the league's MVP award last season, is a fan of Maye. They both have similar skill sets with the ability to throw the football with power and accuracy, while also being able to escape the pocket and use their athleticism to make huge plays running the football.

Maye still has a ways to go before he does those things on Allen's level, but the potential is definitely there.

One player who could help Maye get to that level is Stefon Diggs. The Patriots signed the veteran wide receiver in free agency back in March. If healthy, Diggs could give Maye the No. 1 wideout he didn't have as a rookie in 2024.

Diggs helped Allen a lot when the Bills acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings before the 2020 season.

In an interview with Liam McKeone of Sports Illustrated, Allen talked about how Diggs can help Maye and why he's such a fan of the Patriots quarterback.

"I think he brings a lot of security for Drake," Allen said. "Obviously, having the knowledge of playing in the league for so long, he has that veteran mentorship that he can give to Drake. I think Drake is super talented, he’s one of my favorite young quarterbacks in the league.

"I've spent some time around him and he's got his head on his shoulders the right way. He just does things the right way. I think that he exemplifies football. He'll take it and run, he'll throw it and to have someone like Stefon is going to help him out a lot."

Diggs played with Allen from 2020 through 2023, and he was one of the league's most productive wide receivers during that span.

But even with Diggs in the mix, the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart still ranks among the worst in the league. If Maye is ever going to reach his potential, the Patriots need to do what the Bills have done with Allen and surround their franchise quarterback with as much talent at the skill positions as possible.