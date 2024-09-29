Trending
WATCH: Joey Slye drills longest field goal in Patriots history

Slye's 63-yarder topped Stephen Gostkowski's previous record of 62.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kicker Joey Slye was one of the few bright spots for the New England Patriots offense in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Slye put the Patriots on the board with a 63-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The kick set a new record as the longest field goal in franchise history, surpassing Stephen Gostkowski's previous mark of 62 yards.

Slye added a 54-yarder later in the game to finish 2-for-2 on field goals, but it wasn't nearly enough to keep pace with the 49ers' offensive onslaught. San Francisco cruised to a 30-13 victory that brings New England to 1-3 heading into a Week 5 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.

