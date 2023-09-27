Joe Judge gifts Pats players sweatshirts with motivational message

From "Do Your Job" to "No Days Off," the New England Patriots have embraced their fair share of slogans through the years. They debuted a new phrase ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster donned a sweatshirt with the Pat Patriot logo on the front and a special message on the back. The message read, "No one is coming. It's up to us."

Check it out below:

Smith-Schuster revealed the sweatshirt was left for every player in the locker room by assistant head coach Joe Judge. According to NESN's Zack Cox, Judge used to give Patriots special teamers a different motivational sweatshirt each season.

The Patriots are looking for any mojo they can get as they enter a pivotal stretch in their schedule. They'll look to avoid a 1-3 start to the season when they visit the Cowboys this Sunday. After that, they'll have two winnable matchups against the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.

To find success over these next three weeks, the Patriots will need to improve their downfield passing game. They've been one of the least efficient teams in that department so far this season, which might make the "no one is coming" message a bit of a downer for Pats fans who want to see them trade for a top-tier wideout this fall.

Nonetheless, Smith-Schuster and Co. hope to help New England gain some momentum with its second straight win this Sunday. Kickoff for Pats-Cowboys is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium.