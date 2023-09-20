Jets star Sauce Gardner has interesting take on Patriots offense

The New York Jets have one of the most talented defenses in the NFL.

The Jets have invested heavily, primarily through the draft, in a defense that features playmakers all over the field. New York ranks eighth in yards allowed per play with three interceptions and six sacks after games against the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys -- two of the best offenses in football -- to begin the season.

Next up for the Jets is the New England Patriots.

Statistically, the Patriots have been decent on offense, especially throwing the ball. New England's passing attack ranks No. 7 in yards, tied for third in touchdowns and 11th in completion percentage. Running the ball hasn't been as effective. The Patriots are averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and 82 yards per game on the ground, along with one total rushing touchdown in two weeks.

A lack of execution on offense late in the fourth quarter, in addition to lackluster offensive line play, have been areas of concern for the Patriots so far and among the primary reasons why they're 0-2 entering Sunday's Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

What do the Jets think of the Patriots offense?

Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner views the Patriots' scheme as pretty simple, but praised the way they run it.

“They don't really have a complex offense," Gardner told reporters Wednesday. "It's pretty simple for the quarterback to get. The gap scheme, everything is really simple. But they excel at it. What they try to do is get other people to mess up and make mistakes. They just do everything right.”

The Patriots need to be aware of where Gardner is on the field at all times. He's one of the top-tier cornerbacks in the league.

"He’s a good player, really long, good ball skills," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday when asked about Gardner. "You make a mistake around him, he’s going to turn it over. Defensive rookie of the year last year, 20 pass breakups or whatever it was. He’s definitely a problem. He’s over 6-2, athletic kid with good ball skills. He’s a hard guy to throw on."

Ball security will be crucial to the Patriots' chances of winning Sunday. New England has coughed up the ball four times (two interceptions, two fumbles) in two games. If the Patriots commit multiple turnovers against the Jets in Week 3, there's a real chance they drop to 0-3, and history says that would be disastrous for their playoff hopes.