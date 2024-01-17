WATCH LIVE: Patriots introduce Jerod Mayo as new head coach

After 24 years of Bill Belichick, a new head coach will step to the podium Wednesday in Foxboro.

The New England Patriots will introduce Jerod Mayo as the 15th head coach in franchise history Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET in an introductory press conference at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots officially announced Mayo as their head coach on Friday, Jan. 12, one day after mutually parting ways with Belichick following his 24-year tenure in New England. Mayo spent his entire eight-year playing career (2008 to 2015) in New England, winning a Super Bowl and making two Pro Bowls as a defensive leader at linebacker.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mayo joined the Patriots' coaching staff in 2019 as inside linebackers coach and agreed to an extension with the team prior to the 2023 that confirmed him as the heir apparent to Belichick.

You can watch Wednesday's live stream in the video player above, as well as on Patriots.com.