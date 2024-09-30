Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers marked another dismal showing for the New England Patriots offense.

Jacoby Brissett was sacked six times behind an injury-riddled offensive line. The veteran quarterback was 19-for-32 with 168 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Niners linebacker Fred Warner.

That was one of three New England turnovers on the day. Brissett lost a fumble as did running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who fumbled for the fourth consecutive game.

"We don't have a team that can lose the turnover battle and expect to win a football game," Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said after the 30-13 loss. "We've got to do a better job with the turnovers, we have to do a better job with the negative plays."

Other than turnovers, which weren't as problematic through the first three weeks, Mayo believes the Alex Van Pelt-led offense must improve in two key areas.

"Schematically, we need to do a better job of getting the ball out of our hand right now," he said. "And secondly, I would say the offensive line needs to do a better job holding up in protection."

Brissett has been hit 40 times (15 sacks) through four games. While some have called for Mayo to turn to rookie signal-caller Drake Maye, a change would likely be ineffective behind the Patriots' porous offensive line.

Making matters even worse, New England lost veteran center David Andrews (shoulder) and tackle Caedan Wallace (ankle) to injuries during Sunday's defeat. The o-line already was missing left tackle Vederian Lowe and guard Michael Jordan.

Despite the dreary start to the campaign, Mayo preached optimism heading into Week 5.

"What I told the guys, it is a long season," he said. "We're wrapping up the first quarter of the season. I don't think any of us are happy with where we are. I think when we go back and watch the film though, it will be easy to identify so we can put ourselves in a better position to win football games."

The Patriots (1-3) will look to get back on track when they host the Miami Dolphins (1-2) next Sunday.