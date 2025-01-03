Mayo responds to Tavai's candid comments about Patriots fans booing

The New England Patriots have been a disaster during the 2024 NFL season. There's no other way to describe it. This team is 3-13 and literally sits at the bottom of the league standings.

The defense has underwhelmed significantly, and the offense -- outside of rookie quarterback Drake Maye -- hasn't shown much improvement from last season. No one expected the Patriots to compete for a playoff spot this year, but another season of four or fewer wins with very few players showing meaningful signs of growth isn't good.

So it wasn't surprising when a lot of fans who were willing to show up to last Saturday's Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Chargers booed the Patriots on their way to an embarrassing 40-7 loss. Some fans also started a "Fire (Jerod) Mayo" chant.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai was asked Friday about the boos and the Mayo chant, and he didn't hold back in his response.

“There’s a reason why they’re fans," Tavai said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "Everybody can say what they think we should be doing, but in the long end they’re not qualified to do what Mayo is doing or whatever the Krafts are doing.

"They’re fans, I appreciate them at times, but sometimes they just gotta know their place and understand that it’s a work in progress. Rome wasn’t built in one day.”

What does Tavai think of some of his teammates being frustrated with fans 'booing'? Should fans "Know their place"? #NFL @WEEI pic.twitter.com/P2BrK2Ovcm — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 3, 2025

Saying fans should "know their place" is really something. The fans make it all possible. And without them, there is no product. It's that simple. These fans spent valuable money and holiday time to go to Foxboro and sit in the cold and watch their favorite team play. They have every right to boo, especially when the team loses by 33 points.

The Patriots used to be almost unbeatable at home. In fact, they went 19-0 at home, including the playoffs, during the 2003 and 2004 seasons combined. Those days are long gone, though. The Patriots have won only two home games since the start of the 2023 campaign.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about Tavai's comments during his Friday press conference.

"I've handled that internally. We had a conversation about it, so I'm going to keep that in house," Mayo said.

"I will say this, look, for the fans -- I've said this before. I'm a fan of different things, too. Look, no one's happy, no one's happy with our record, no one's happy where we are right now. The fans, they pay the bills, they come in here, they demand us to go out there and perform well, and we haven't done that this year. So, I understand."

Has Mayo addressed his players regarding how they should speak about fans?

"I've talked to the guys about how – look, they're getting caught up in trying to defend me," Mayo said. "I've told them, look, I appreciate it, but at the same time, the fans are the most important thing here. They want to see good football, and they want to see wins."

The Patriots have one more game to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. It's the last opportunity for fans to express how they feel about this team and how the season unfolded.

And if it looks like the Patriots are going to beat the Bills and not clinch the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, fans will probably voice their displeasure quite a bit.