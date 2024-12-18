Mayo shows tone change in response to questions about Patriots future

Jerod Mayo has taken a very different approach to press conferences than his predecessor this season.

But the New England Patriots' first-year head coach might have done his closest Bill Belichick impression yet Wednesday when fielding questions about his future in Foxboro.

After a rough weekend in which he appeared to throw his offensive coordinator under the bus following the Patriots' 30-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Mayo was asked Wednesday about a report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini that Patriots owner Robert Kraft has "privately assured those close to him" that he's committed to Mayo beyond this season.

"I'm not sure where that story came from," Mayo responded. "Look, I have multiple conversations on a daily basis with ownership, and they've always been supportive."

Mayo then was asked directly if he's been assured a second year as Patriots head coach.

"Again, for me, this week, my focus is on this game, the Bills here today," Mayo responded. "Things that happen at the end of the season, I can't control those things. So, it's all about the Bills."

It's not exactly "We're on to Cincinnati," but that's a pretty Belichickian answer. And when pressed one more time that his non-answers wouldn't "squash" any speculation about his job security, Mayo channeled his former coach one more time.

"Well, I'm not trying to squash anything," Mayo said. "I'm trying to let you know where my focus is. And it's on the Bills. I understand the question."

Mayo's transparency with the media has been refreshing after 20-plus years of Belichick, but it's also backfired on him several times this season. Mayo took plenty of public criticism for calling his players "soft" after a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and his indirect call-out of Van Pelt this weekend (and subsequent walk-back on Monday) has created its own news cycle.

Mayo has played some things close to the vest, but this feels like the first real example of the head coach trying to control the narrative and narrow the focus to the task at hand, rather than being more forthcoming at the risk of generating more controversy.

Mayo and the Patriots face a tall task this Sunday against Josh Allen and the AFC East-leading Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET.