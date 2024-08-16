Why did the New England Patriots part ways with their star outside linebacker Matthew Judon? If you ask Patriots brass, it was the best move for both sides.

New England traded Judon to the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday for a 2025 third-round draft pick. The deal came after a contract impasse with the four-time Pro Bowler, who wanted a raise from the $6.5 million he will be owed for the 2024 season.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addressed the trade before Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think it’s a win-win,” Mayo said on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “We didn’t look at it as this negotiation or trade has to be a win-lose situation. We get a third-round pick for a veteran pass rusher, and he gets the chance to go get the contract that he desires with the Falcons. So, I think it’s a win-win.”

Judon's contract dispute reached its boiling point when he was seen having animated discussions with Mayo and front office executives Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh during practice. The 32-year-old later opened up about the exchange, expressing his disdain for the "business of football."

During Thursday's game broadcast, Wolf weighed in on his decision to trade Judon.

"These decisions are never easy for us," the Patriots' vice president of player personnel said, as transcribed by Zack Cox of The Boston Herald. "With Matthew, who's a core guy, one of our better players. ... I think Matthew is probably the one that said it best: There's football, and then there's the business of football, and sometimes it's difficult to adjust to each thing.

"But we wish him the best, he was a good player for us. I know he's gonna do good things in Atlanta, and we have some guys that are capable of filling the mantle for him."

The Patriots signed Judon to a four-year, $54.5 million contract in 2021. He logged 12.5 sacks in 17 games in 2021 and a career-high 15.5 sacks in 17 games in 2022. He notched four sacks in four games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending biceps injury.

Judon's departure likely means second-year edge rusher Keion White will have a larger role. The second-round draft pick showed flashes as a part-time player for the Pats defense as a rookie.

White, Anfernee Jennings, and newcomer Oshane Ximines project as the top three outside linebackers on New England's depth chart. Joshua Uche should have a prominent role on third downs.