Trending
New England Patriots

Report: Patriots ‘optimistic' about Bentley returning for Jets game

Bentley plays an important role on the Patriots defense.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots lost a key member of their defense during Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but it appears his absence won't be long.

Veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley left in the first half against the Seahawks because of a shoulder injury and didn't return. The Patriots ultimately lost 23-20 in overtime.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday morning that the team is "optimistic" Bentley will be able to return for Thursday night's Week 3 showdown against the rival Jets in New York.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bentley, who was recently named one of the Patriots' captains, played a huge role in the Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He tallied 12 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks as the defense allowed just 10 points.

Getting him back in time for the Jets matchup would be hugely beneficial for the Patriots defense. This unit faces a tough test Thursday against a Jets offense that features quarterback Aaron Rodgers and playmakers such as running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

More Patriots coverage

New England Patriots 1 hour ago

Mayo gives candid review of Patriots' pass protection in Week 2 loss

New England Patriots 17 hours ago

Dugger, Gonzalez explain what went wrong on Metcalf TD

Patriots Postgame Live 19 hours ago

Curran: Glaring WR disparity costs Pats in OT loss to Seahawks

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNew York JetsJa'Whaun Bentley
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us