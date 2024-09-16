Report: Patriots ‘optimistic' about Bentley returning for Jets game

The New England Patriots lost a key member of their defense during Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but it appears his absence won't be long.

Veteran linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley left in the first half against the Seahawks because of a shoulder injury and didn't return. The Patriots ultimately lost 23-20 in overtime.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday morning that the team is "optimistic" Bentley will be able to return for Thursday night's Week 3 showdown against the rival Jets in New York.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

#Patriots are optimistic about linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley returning for Thursday night's game against the #Jets, per source. Bentley hurt his shoulder Sunday but the injury does not appear serious. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 16, 2024

Bentley, who was recently named one of the Patriots' captains, played a huge role in the Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He tallied 12 combined tackles and 0.5 sacks as the defense allowed just 10 points.

Getting him back in time for the Jets matchup would be hugely beneficial for the Patriots defense. This unit faces a tough test Thursday against a Jets offense that features quarterback Aaron Rodgers and playmakers such as running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.