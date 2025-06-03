Jahlani Tavai expected to miss several weeks due to calf injury: Report

The New England Patriots will be without Jahlani Tavai for the near future, although it appears the veteran linebacker avoided a serious long-term injury.

Tavai suffered a calf injury during OTAs on Monday that is expected to sideline him until training camp, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

Schefter called the news "fortunate," noting that Tavai "could hardly put any pressure on his leg" as he was helped off the field by his teammates. And as Patriots Insiders Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry pointed out Monday, Patriots players reacted in the moment as if Tavai was dealing with a significant injury.

"To see somebody like (tight end) Austin Hooper like looking at his teammate on the ground with his hands on his head -- Hunter Henry I saw doing the same thing -- it looked like it was a serious injury," Perry said on the Patriots Talk Podcast.

Tavai led the Patriots in tackles last season with 109 but will have plenty more competition for playing time in 2025 after New England signed linebackers Robert Spillane and Jack Gibbens in free agency. While it's a good sign that Tavai's injury shouldn't impact his availability entering the regular season, it's worth monitoring how Spillane, Gibbens and fellow linebacker Christian Elliss perform in Tavai's absence as New England's offseason program continues.

The Patriots are scheduled to hold mandatory minicamp from June 9 to June 11, with training camp set to begin in late July.