Ironically, the quarterback who sustained an injury behind the New England Patriots offensive line sounds the least worried about the struggling unit heading into Sunday's season opener.

Jacoby Brissett, who's set to start in Week 1 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, addressed the o-line concerns on Wednesday.

"I know that's the big question about us," Brissett said of the Patriots' offensive line situation. "That's the cool part about this league and this game is everybody can have all these questions, you still gotta go line up and do it. And I think those guys understand it. They understand that task.

"I feel very confident that with this plan and how we're gonna attack the defense but also help us and protect the quarterback and the running back and obviously pushing the ball down the field and things like that. I feel very confident those guys are locking in on the plan, ironing out the details, and I'm excited for them to really make their impact on this team because it starts with them. I know what they're capable of, and I'm just excited for them to show, I guess (answer) all of these questions about them."

The Patriots offensive line was a glaring issue throughout training camp and reached a new low during the team's preseason finale loss to the Washington Commanders. The group was flagged 10 times in the exhibition and allowed a sack that resulted in Brissett hurting his right shoulder.

The entire unit is considered a weakness, but the main concern resides at left tackle. Offseason addition Chukwuma Okorafor is slated to start on the left side despite exclusively playing right tackle through the first six years of his NFL career. Vedarian Lowe was working as New England's starting left tackle prior to his injury, which also shifted right guard Mike Onwenu to right tackle.

Sidy Sow started at left guard in the preseason finale but suffered an ankle injury, leaving his status for the opener in doubt. Nick Leverett could take over at the position if Sow is unable to suit up on Sunday.

Injuries, frustrating penalties, and poor pass protection could spell disaster for the 2024 Patriots offense. While Brissett's confidence in the group is encouraging, he may be singing a different tune after a tough matchup with Cincinnati.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bengals is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Paycor Stadium.