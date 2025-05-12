Patriots signing ex-Titans defensive tackle, UDFA o-lineman: Report

The list of former Tennessee Titans players on the New England Patriots is growing.

The Patriots are signing ex-Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Iton as well as undrafted free agent offensive guard Mehki Butler, MassLive's Mark Daniels reported Monday.

Iton split his college career between Northern Colorado (2019) Hutchinson Community College (2020), Ole Miss (2021-22) and Rutgers (2023) before signing with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He spent the regular season on the Titans' practice squad and was waived by the team last month.

While Iton never played for new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023, he does have a connection to New England's staff, as recently-hired director of pro scouting A.J. Highsmith was the Titans' director of scouting last season.

Iton joins a Patriots squad that's added several former Tennessee players this offseason, including edge rusher Harold Landry III, linebacker Jack Gibbens and quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Butler, meanwhile, went undrafted out of Arkansas State last month but was invited to New England's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He started at left guard in each of the last three seasons at Arkansas State and provides depth at an unsettled position that features Cole Strange, Layden Robinson, free-agent signing Wes Schweitzer and undrafted free agent Jack Conley as potential options.

The Patriots have 91 players on their roster after adding Iton and Butler, so they'll need to release someone in a corresponding move.