Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will be without their starting running back for Sunday's showdown with the Houston Texans.

Rhamondre Stevenson was officially ruled out for the Week 6 matchup due to a foot injury that prevented him from practicing this week. On Friday, head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters the team does not view Stevenson's injury as a long-term issue.

While Stevenson is currently the only Patriots player ruled out, 11 players were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Among them are center Nick Leverett (ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), guard Layden Robinson (ankle/wrist), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), and cornerback Marcus Jones (groin).

Long-snapper Joe Cardona (calf) was a late addition to the injury report. The Patriots signed Tucker Addington to the practice squad Friday in case Cardona can't suit up.

With Stevenson out, Antonio Gibson and Ja'Mycal Hasty are the next men up at running back. They'll look to help Maye out in the rookie quarterback's first NFL start.

Sunday's game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.