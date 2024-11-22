The New England Patriots could be without their best defensive player for Sunday's Week 12 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez was a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a hip injury and is officially questionable for Sunday's game. The 22-year-old is among 10 Pats players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

That list also includes safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (Not Injury Related -- Other), defensive end Keion White (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), and offensive lineman Cole Strange (knee).

Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck) is the only player ruled out. Check out the full injury report below:

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, linebacker Christian Elliss, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and tight end Austin Hooper were removed from the Patriots injury report.

Gonzalez missing Sunday's game would be a massive blow to a New England defense coming off a dismal performance vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The 2023 first-round draft pick is the anchor of a Pats secondary that could be in for a long day against Dolphins star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill had high praise for Gonzalez after the two faced off in Week 5.

Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins matchup is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium.