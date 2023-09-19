Hunter Henry ranks among NFL's most productive tight ends entering Week 3

The New England Patriots offense has, as a whole, largely disappointed to begin the 2023 NFL season.

The first two games were very winnable, and despite having several chances to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots offense didn't make enough plays and lost 25-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and 24-17 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Despite the lackluster results overall, there are a few players making a strong impact offensively. One of them is Hunter Henry.

He's actually been one of the most productive tight ends in the league through two weeks. Here's where Henry ranks among tight ends entering Week 3.

Receptions : 11 (T-3rd)

: 11 (T-3rd) Receiving yards : 108 (2nd)

: 108 (2nd) Touchdowns: Two (T-1st)

And here's where Henry ranks among all Patriots pass-catchers through two games.

Receptions : 1st

: 1st Receiving Yards : 1st

: 1st Touchdowns: T-1st

Henry caught six passes for 52 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, including this one-handed reception on a fourth-down play in the fourth quarter.

Henry tallied five receptions for 52 yards and a late touchdown versus the Dolphins.

Henry has been a trusted target for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throughout his two-plus years in New England. In fact, 10 of Jones' 26 career red-zone touchdown passes have gone to Henry, including two in two games this season.

Henry played all 17 games for the Patriots in 2021 and 2022. He was targeted 75 times in 2021 and hauled in a team-leading nine touchdown receptions. Last year, he saw his targets drop to 59 and he found the end zone just twice.

Henry is on pace to be targeted 110 times -- his career high is 93 with the Chargers in 2020 -- this season with Bill O'Brien running the show as the new offensive coordinator. Henry's 11 receptions through two weeks this season are just four fewer than the 15 he tallied in the first eight games of 2022.

Henry is a sure-handed and reliable pass-catcher. Not getting him involved enough in the passing attack was a huge mistake last season, one that O'Brien has corrected through two games in 2023.

The Patriots' Week 3 matchup is a tough one against a stingy New York Jets defense, However, the Jets are one of just four teams that have allowed multiple touchdown catches to opposing tight ends this season, so Henry should see plenty more looks -- especially in the red zone -- on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.