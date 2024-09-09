Fresh off a road upset in Week 1, the New England Patriots are heading home looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

Jerod Mayo's head coaching debut went according to plan for the Patriots, as they stifled Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 16-10 win.

Offensively, Jacoby Brissett played mistake-free football at quarterback and Rhamondre Stevenson did the heavy lifting on the ground. The fourth-year running back had 120 rushing yards and a touchdown to carry the unit.

Next up is the home opener, with a former Super Bowl foe coming to town. The Seattle Seahawks made a similar offseason decision as the Patriots in moving on from their longtime head coach. Mike Macdonald, like Mayo, was victorious in his debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Seattle overcame two turnovers and two safeties to finish off the 26-20 win at home, but now it has a cross-country flight on its itinerary.

Here's a preview for the Week 2 matchup between the Patriots and Seahawks:

When is the Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 2 game?

The Patriots home opener against the Seahawks is Sunday, Sept. 15.

How to watch Patriots vs. Seahawks in Week 2

Patriots-Seahawks will air on FOX, with Kenny Albert (play by play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis) and Megan Olivi (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 2 game?

Patriots-Seahawks will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 2 game?

The Patriots will host the Week 2 contest at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Seahawks in Week 2

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX Sports app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 2?

As of Monday, NBC Boston forecasts a mostly sunny Sunday in Foxboro with a high temperature of 82 degrees and a 6% chance of rain.

Key players to watch for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Jacoby Brissett, Patriots QB

Brissett began his second stint with the Patriots the same way he started his first: with a victory. It wasn't a flashy performance (15 for 24, 121 passing yards, 34 rushing yards), but he made all the right plays. Whether it was a key third-down scramble or finding the open receiver, he seemed to have all the answers in Alex Van Pelt's new-look offense. Seattle will be a tough test, though, with the young cornerback duo of Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon.

Geno Smith, Seahawks QB

It wasn't the sharpest Week 1 game for Smith, but it got the job done. He finished 18 of 25 for 171 yards with two touchdowns (one rushing) and an interception. Like Brissett, Smith is a veteran signal-caller who is typically reliable. But after seeing what the Patriots did to Burrow last week, this could be a real challenge for Smith on the road.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots RB

Last season, Stevenson looked worn down early and often. But on Sunday, we saw the player that broke out in 2022. With the game still in the balance, Stevenson had two first-down rushes in the closing minutes to burn the clock. Stevenson proved he's healthy and capable of carrying the offense when needed.

Riq Woolen, Seahawks CB

Woolen broke out as a rookie in 2022 before a statistical regression in 2023. In his 2024 debut, though, he looked like his old self. Woolen, who is always an opportunistic player, had an interception and two passes defended. The Patriots don't have an elite receiver for him or Witherspoon to shadow, so Brissett has to be aware of the two young stars at all times.

Keion White, Patriots DE

One of the most exciting developments in Week 1 was this second-year defense end. White had some flashes as a rookie, but he looked like a legitimate star against the Bengals with 2.5 sacks and constant pressure on Burrow. The former second-round pick has a clear role to fill with Matthew Judon traded and Christian Barmore out, and he looked up for the job in his first test. Seattle's shaky and banged up O-line presents another tantalizing opportunity for White.

