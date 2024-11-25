Longtime AFC rivals will face off in Foxboro this weekend -- but it's a new chapter.

Gone are the days of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, as young quarterbacks Drake Maye and Anthony Richardson enter the spotlight when the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts face off in Week 13.

The Patriots sit at 3-9 after a blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Maye didn't play his sharpest game (222 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), but he didn't get much help from his teammates. The Patriots' offensive line committed nine penalties in the game to stop any progress the team could make. With the postseason out of reach, Maye's development is the main focus for New England the rest of the way.

On the other side, the Colts are 5-7 after losing four of their last five games. Richardson was reinserted into the starting lineup two weeks ago in a win over the New York Jets, but the team mustered just six points in a double-digit home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Indy is still alive in the playoff picture, just two losses behind in the wild card and the AFC South battles.

Here's a preview for the Week 13 matchup between the Patriots and Colts:

When is the Patriots vs. Colts Week 13 game?

The 3-9 Patriots will face the 5-7 Colts on Sunday, Dec. 1.

How to watch Patriots vs. Colts in Week 13

Patriots-Colts will air on CBS, with Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) on the call -- the second straight week for this team calling the Patriots game.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Patriots Pregame Live. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

What time is the Patriots vs. Colts Week 13 game?

Patriots-Colts will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Colts Week 13 game?

The Patriots will host the Week 13 contest at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Colts in Week 13

Live stream: Paramount+, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Colts Week 13?

As of Monday, NBC Boston forecasts a cool but clear Sunday in Foxboro. Temperatures will reach a high of 40 degrees with intervals of clouds and sunshine and just a 6% chance of precipitation. Keep up with the latest forecast here.

