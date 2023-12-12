How to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs in Week 15: TV channel, start time and players to watch

After winning their third game of the season last Thursday, things will only get tougher for the New England Patriots.

Next up is a date with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who will visit Gillette Stadium in Week 15.

The 3-10 Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, while the 8-5 Chiefs fell two games behind in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are heading to Foxborough for what can only be described as a must-win game. The Patriots, meanwhile, could play spoiler with a victory or improve their draft position with a loss.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 15's Patriots-Chiefs game:

When is the Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 15 game?

The Patriots will host the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The tilt was originally scheduled for Monday Night Football, but it was flexed out in favor of Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks.

What time is the Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 15 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Chiefs is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs in Week 15

Patriots-Chiefs will air on CBS. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Postgame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Chiefs online

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 15?

NBC Boston is predicting mostly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching a high of 48 degrees on Sunday. There's an 18% chance of rain as of Tuesday. Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Chiefs

Bailey Zappe, Patriots QB

Thursday's game was a tale of two halves for Zappe. In the opening two quarters, he went 14 of 21 for 196 yards and three touchdowns. After the break, he was 5 of 7 for 44 yards and the offense went scoreless. Against the third-ranked Chiefs scoring defense, Zappe can't afford to roll over his second-half play into Week 15.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB

The two-time MVP had a meltdown on Sunday after Kansas City's loss. Mahomes yelled at officials and complained in the postgame press conference like we've never seen him do before. How does he bounce back? It won't be easy against a Patriots defense that ranks top-10 in yards allowed. Mahomes is 2-2 against Bill Belichick in his career (including playoffs) with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots RB

With Rhamondre Stevenson out last week, Elliott turned back the clock. The former First-Team All-Pro had 22 carries for 68 yards, plus seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Elliott should continue to see a heavy workload in Week 15 with Stevenson still recovering from his high ankle sprain.

Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE

It's been a down year by his standards, but Kelce is still on pace for his eighth straight 1,000-yard season. He's the Chiefs' primary pass-catcher with Mahomes struggling to find a consistently reliable wide receiver option. In seven career games against the Patriots (including playoffs), the tight end has never posted 100 receiving yards and has just two receiving touchdowns.

Jabrill Peppers, Patriots S

Peppers has been among the Patriots' most steady players all season. The seventh-year safety grabbed his second interception last week and continues to be a leader for the team. Peppers could play a role in trying to slow down Kelce on Sunday, along with fellow safety Kyle Dugger.