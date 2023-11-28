How to watch Patriots vs. Chargers in Week 13: TV channel, start time, players to watch

As the calendar turns to December, the Patriots are standings watching.

But instead of battling for postseason positioning, New England (2-9) is in the running for a top draft pick. Bill Belichick's team is currently slated to pick third -- a lot can change in the next six weeks, though.

Riding a streak of four straight losses, the Patriots will return home on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert and Co. have had a similarly disappointing season, sitting at 4-7 with a three-game losing streak.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 13's Patriots-Chargers game:

When is the Patriots vs. Chargers Week 13 game?

The Patriots will host the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 3.

What time is the Patriots vs. Chargers Week 13 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Chargers is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Chargers in Week 13

Patriots-Chargers will air on CBS. Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Chargers online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Chargers Week 13?

NBC Boston is predicting a potentially rainy weekend in Foxborough. As of Tuesday, conditions for Sunday's game are expected to be overcast with rain showers at times (47% chance) and a high of 47 degrees. Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Chargers

Mac Jones and/or Bailey Zappe, Patriots QB

At this point, it's unclear who the Patriots will trot out at quarterback on Sunday. Jones started in Week 12 but was benched for Zappe after a scoreless first half. While the offense did produce one scoring drive in the second half, it certainly wasn't pretty. Jones finished 12 of 21 with 89 yards and two interceptions, Zappe was 9 of 14 with 54 yards and one interception. If there was ever an opportunity for a turnaround, though, this is it -- the Chargers' pass defense is allowing an NFL-worst 280 yards per game.

Justin Herbert, Chargers QB

The knock on Herbert since he entered the league has been his inability to win close games. While he has all the talent, there's just that little extra gear that he and the Chargers haven't been able to find. Los Angeles is 2-5 this season in one-possession games, and 18-21 in such games over Herbert's career. Sunday could be a get-right game for Herbert.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots RB

Stevenson is starting to look like the player we saw in 2022. Over the last three games, he has 287 rushing yards on 50 carries and 65 receiving yards on 12 catches. He's surpassed his season high in rushing yards each of those games, culminating in a 98-yard performance against the Giants. Stevenson is cementing himself as a key part of New England's future, regardless of who is the coach or quarterback.

Keenan Allen, Chargers WR

In his 11th season, the 31-year-old Allen is posting career-best numbers. He leads the league with 97 receptions through 11 weeks, and he can surpass his career high with 10 more catches. Allen is at 101.5 receiving yards per game, which is 11 yards more than his previous best (2015). And over the last three weeks, he's totaled 11 catches for 175 yards, 10 catches for 116 yards and 14 catches for 106 yards. He'll be tough to contain on Sunday.

J.C. Jackson, Patriots CB

The man who could be asked to cover Allen has seen plenty of him in practice. Jackson was traded back to the Patriots from the Chargers in October. He signed an $82.5 million deal with the Chargers less than two years ago, and the fit never worked out -- from injuries to ineffectiveness and everything in between. Sunday is a chance at revenge for both sides.