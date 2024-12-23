How to watch Patriots vs. Chargers in Week 17 Saturday standalone matchup

The New England Patriots are facing another AFC contender in Week 17.

After giving the Buffalo Bills a tough fight on the road but coming up short 24-21 in the end, the Patriots will return home to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh's side is inching closer to playoff qualification, with a win needed over New England to potentially punch their ticket sooner. The Chargers are coming off a come-from-behind home win over the Denver Broncos.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a preview for the Week 17 matchup between the Patriots and Chargers:

When is the Patriots vs. Chargers Week 17 game?

The 3-12 Patriots will face the 9-6 Chargers on Saturday, Dec. 28, after a scheduling move that was announced on Dec. 17.

How to watch Patriots vs. Chargers in Week 17

Patriots-Chargers will air on NFL Network, with Chris Rose, Ross Tucker and Steve Wyche on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston with Patriots Pregame Live. Michael Holley will host the show with insiders Tom Curran and Phil Perry and former Patriots players Ted Johnson, Matt Cassel and Brian Hoyer providing analysis.

NBC Sports Boston will also have Postgame Live airing immediately after the game.

What time is the Patriots vs. Chargers Week 17 game?

Patriots-Chargers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Patriots vs. Chargers Week 17 game?

The Patriots will host the Week 17 contest at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

How to live stream Patriots vs. Chargers in Week 17

Live stream: NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app