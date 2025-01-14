All 16 head coaches in Patriots history and their records

One week after parting ways with Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots officially introduced Mike Vrabel as the 16th head coach in franchise history.

The former Patriots linebacker will look to bring a winning culture back to an organization that has gone the last six years without a postseason victory. He brings a playoff pedigree to Foxboro having reached the AFC Championship Game in 2019 and clinching a postseason berth in three consecutive years with the Tennessee Titans.

Vrabel aims to become just the sixth Patriots head coach to win a playoff game. Other than Belichick, no Pats coach has won more than three.

Here's a look at all 16 Patriots head coaches in franchise history, plus their win-loss records and accolades:

Lou Saban (1960-61)

Regular-season record: 7-12 (.368 win percentage)

Playoff record: N/A

Mike Holovak (1961-68)

Regular-season record: 52-46-9 (.528)

Playoff record: 1-1

Accolades: UPI AFL Coach of the Year (1966)

Clive Rush (1969-70)

Regular-season record: 5-16 (.238)

Playoff record: N/A

John Mazur (1970-72)

Regular-season record: 9-21 (.300)

Playoff record: N/A

Phil Bengston (1972)

Regular-season record: 1-4

Playoff record: N/A

Chuck Fairbanks (1973-78)

Regular-season record: 46-39

Playoff record: 0-2

Accolades: UPI NFL Coach of the Year (1976), Sporting News NFL Coach of the Year (1976)

Ron Erhardt (1979-81)

Regular-season record: 21-28 (.428)

Playoff record: N/A

Ron Meyer (1982-84)

Regular-season record: 18-15 (.545)

Playoff record: 0-1

Raymond Berry (1984-89)

Regular-season record: 48-39 (.551)

Playoff record: 3-2

Accolades: UPI NFL Coach of the Year (1985), AFC Championship (1985)

Rod Rust (1990)

Regular-season record: 1-15 (.062)

Playoff record: N/A

Dick MacPherson (1991-92)

Regular-season record: 8-24 (.250)

Playoff record: N/A

Bill Parcells (1993-96)

Regular-season record: 32-32 (.500)

Playoff record: 2-2

Accolades: AP NFL Coach of the Year (1994), Pro Football Weekly NFL Coach of the Year (1994), Maxwell Football Club NFL Coach of the Year (1994), UPI NFL Coach of the Year (1994), AFC Championship (1996)

Pete Carroll (1997-99)

Regular-season record: 27-21 (.562)

Playoff record: 1-2

Bill Belichick (2000-2023)

Regular-season record: 266-121 (.687)

Playoff record: 30-12

Accolades: AP NFL Coach of the Year (2003, 2007, 2010), Sporting News NFL Coach of the Year (2003), Pro Football Weekly NFL Coach of the Year (2003), Maxwell Football Club NFL Coach of the Year (2007), PFWA Executive of the Year (2021), six Super Bowl championships (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018), nine AFC championships (2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Jerod Mayo (2024)

Regular-season record: 4-13 (.235)

Playoff record: N/A

Mike Vrabel (2025-Present)

Regular-season record: 0-0

Playoff record: N/A