Two intriguing prospects for Patriots in middle rounds of 2025 draft

Mike Vrabel said it himself: The New England Patriots are "not going to fill every hole on the first or second day" of the 2025 NFL Draft.

So, while it's imperative the Patriots nail their first-round pick at No. 4 overall, they also need to find real talent in rounds two through seven to address their many roster needs.

Our Patriots Insider Phil Perry recently highlighted a few prospects to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine this week who could be available to New England outside Round 1. On Tuesday, CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner joined Perry on a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast to supply two more names that could be good fits for the Patriots on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

"One of the names I love for the Patriots specifically is Harold Fannin Jr., the Bowling Green tight end," Renner told Perry. "I know they have a tight end in tow there (Hunter Henry), but you go back to Vrabel's days in Tennessee, he had Jonnu Smith, they drafted (Chigoziem) Okonkwo. They want that move-athlete guy at that position to take jet sweeps, do different things. Fannin is as good as it gets in that mold, in my opinion."

Fannin was historically productive at Bowling Green in 2024, setting FBS records for the most receiving yards (1,555) and receptions (117) by a tight end in a single season. And while he's a bit undersized (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) to be a strong in-line blocker, Renner notes Fannin is excellent at blocking in space.

"I think he'd be awesome for that offense, especially if you want to establish the run," Renner added of Fannin. "He blocks really well on the move -- not in-line; he's 238 pounds, he's never going to -- but if you treat him as like a slot wide receiver, he would be the best blocking slot wide receiver in the NFL someday.

"Like, he's that good as a blocker, but just not big enough to do so against NFL-caliber tight ends. But if you get him on a linebacker, get him on safety, he's awesome. So, I think he would fit what they are going to want to do there."

On defense, Renner singled out Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins, who is one of the best prospects at his position outside Michigan's Mason Graham.

"Even if you draft Mason Graham, I think you could use that help as just a guy who's for sure a Day 1 run stuffer," Renner said of Collins. "He's long, 6-foot-5, (with) 34-plus-inch arms. That guy is tailor-made -- kind of like T'Vondre Sweat last year where it's just like, he will play the run well at the NFL level.

"I think for the Patriots, improving your offensive line and improving your defensive line in one draft, with this draft in particular, that's where I'd be looking."

Perry had New England drafting Collins in the second round (38th overall) of his latest NFL Mock Draft, so the sturdy defensive tackle certainly is a name worth watching.

