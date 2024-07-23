HBO's popular Hard Knocks show is chronicling the New York Giants' offseason, including the team's preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft.

In one of the season's earlier episodes, Giants general manager Joe Schoen is seen talking to New England Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf at the NFL Scouting Combine about potentially trading for the No. 3 pick.

The Giants entered the draft with the No. 6 pick in the first round. In order for them to get one of the top quarterbacks in the class, they needed to be in the top three.

The latest episode of the Hard Knocks season airs Tuesday. The NFL shared a clip from the upcoming episode that shows Schoen calling Wolf again just a few hours before the draft.

The two execs discussed what it would take for a trade to happen.

"It would probably have to be pretty significant," Wolf tells Schoen of a hypothetical Giants offer to move up to No. 3.

If you listen to Wolf during this scene, he seems to be pretty intent on keeping the pick and taking one of the top quarterbacks.

Check out the fascinating exchange in the video below:

Hours before the Draft, the @Giants made a last-minute try to trade up with the Patriots 👀



New episode of #HardKnocks Offseason with the @Giants airs tonight at 9pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/YY63UG7pE3 — NFL (@NFL) July 23, 2024

The Patriots did keep the pick and chose North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. The Giants kept their pick, too, selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

There were pros and cons to the Patriots trading the No. 3 pick. Getting extra draft capital is always nice, especially for a rebuilding team. But the opportunity to draft a potential franchise QB doesn't come around very often.

Time will tell if the Patriots made the right decision.