The New England Patriots offense faced its first major test of the summer Tuesday in a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. By all accounts, it was a failure for Jerod Mayo's group.

As our Phil Perry explained in his latest Training Camp Stock Watch, the offensive line remained a glaring weakness against the Eagles' vaunted front seven. New England had more sacks allowed (15) than passes completed (14) with Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye behind center.

Just how poor was the Pats offense's performance? Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard shared some strong words during his Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Felger & Mazz.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Driving on my way in here, I was trying to figure out a way to explain it. And I guess I would equate it to driving a little bit," Bedard said. "You ever been driving and you see this accident happen in front of you and you just barely miss it? And you sort of reconsider everything in your life? Like, what has happened? You get like a 10,000-yard stare. That's kind of where I am. It was like, traumatic."

The Patriots offense has struggled mightily in the post-Tom Brady era. The 2021 campaign was an exception as ex-Pats quarterback Mac Jones showed flashes as a rookie, but the following two seasons were disastrous.

🔊 Patriots Talk: Patriots struggle mightily on offense in practice vs. Philly | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Jones' downfall in New England can be traced back to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge infamously taking control of the offense, replacing longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Was Tuesday's performance on par with the woeful Patricia-led group?

"I need to go back and watch the Matt Patricia offense or at least read what I wrote when they had that joint practice with the Raiders," Bedard said. "Like, it was similar to that, but that was different. That was just, they don't have a chance. This was more like, they can't block anybody.

"The offense was an absolute trainwreck today, and I had a feeling that it was gonna go this way. I didn't think it was going to be that bad, and if this doesn't send the coaching staff and the front office back asking serious questions like, 'What the hell are we gonna do?' the Patriots are in real trouble this season."

Bedard is no longer feeling optimistic after seeing how the offense fared against real competition.

"It was stunning to watch," he added. "It has me questioning everything. From the decision to draft Drake Maye, to what they're doing on the offensive line, to the lack of urgency to address any personnel on the offensive line.

"Look, I'll take the blame. For a long time, I was like, 'OK, I see the plan. I understand the plan. I'm good with the plan.' Today made me question everything that's been going on there."

It's clear the Patriots have plenty to work on ahead of their regular-season opener in Cincinnati on Sept. 8. They'll look to clean up some of their issues when they face the Eagles in their second preseason game this Thursday.