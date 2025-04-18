Could Giants draft Sanders, leave Carter for Pats at No. 4?

With the 2025 NFL Draft just one week away, it remains unclear how the dominoes will fall before the New England Patriots are on the clock with the No. 4 pick.

While Miami quarterback Cam Ward is all but certain to go off the board first to the Tennessee Titans, it's anyone's guess what the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will do with the No. 2 and No. 3 selections. Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter would be the best players available. Still, there's a possibility Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders cracks the top three.

The Giants are hosting Sanders for a private pre-draft workout, leading some to believe the son of Deion Sanders is a serious candidate to land in New York. If that happens, the Patriots will presumably have the golden opportunity to draft either Hunter or Carter at No. 4, depending on who Cleveland takes.

Is there a real possibility of that scenario unfolding in next Thursday's draft? The Athletic's Dan Duggan joined Tom E. Curran on the Patriots Talk Podcast to share his insight.

"I think everyone assumes Cleveland is not gonna take Shedeur, so if they take Hunter and you're left with Carter, I don't think they're going to try to reinvent the wheel here. He's still a stud, premium position, I think he's like 21 years old. So you're going to have him on a relatively-cheapish contract for the next couple of years, and then you make a decision on Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"His fifth-year option is due right after the draft. But even you exercise that, obviously, (Brian) Burns is making a ton, but you still have a pretty cheap number three edge rusher in Abdul Carter, a guy you think will be more than the number three edge rusher, obviously. You'd think he'd be better than Kayvon Thibodeaux. And then you can trade Kayvon next offseason if he has a good year. You can figure that out. A good problem to have."

If Hunter and Carter are off the table, the Patriots will have a pivotal decision to make. They could jump at the opportunity to address their most glaring need and draft the top tackle available in LSU's Will Campbell. Other options if they stick at No. 4 include Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

