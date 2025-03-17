Should Patriots pursue center Garrett Bradbury if Vikings cut him?

The New England Patriots came into the NFL offseason with a huge need at left tackle, and after signing contracts that include over $100 million in guaranteed money, the AFC East franchise still doesn't have a short or long-term answer at that important position.

But it's not the only position along the offensive line that is a concern right now.

Center is now a weakness after the Patriots released David Andrews last week. The veteran center, who spent nine seasons with the Patriots and won two Super Bowl titles, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers back in October.

One internal candidate to replace Andrews as the starting center is Cole Strange. The Patriots selected Strange in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has been limited to just 30 of a possible 51 games due to injury over the last three seasons.

Despite being a left guard, Strange got some reps at center late last season, but it would make sense for the Patriots to look for someone whose natural position is center.

One external option is Vikings center Garrett Bradbury, who could be released soon if Minnesota is unable to find a trade partner.

"The Vikings plan to release Bradbury if a trade can't be worked out, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and it seems unlikely a team will want to take on his $4.9 million base salary," ESPN's Mike Reiss wrote Sunday. "So should Bradbury become a free agent in the coming days, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Patriots sign him."

Bradbury was a 2019 first-round pick (18th overall) of the Vikings and has played in 88 games (88 starts) since making his pro debut.

He received the 10th-best overall grade among centers in Pro Football Focus' rankings for the 2022 season. But over the last two seasons, he has ranked 31st (2023) and 33rd (2024) among centers in PFF's grades. Bradbury did receive the 14th-highest run blocking grade for centers in 2024.

Bradbury isn't an elite player by any means, and the downward trend in his performance isn't very encouraging. But he's a better option than any of the internal candidates currently on the Patriots roster, and if signed to a short-term, prove-it type of contract, he could be a nice addition to an offensive line that badly needs upgrades.