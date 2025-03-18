Patriots, center Garrett Bradbury agree to two-year contract

The New England Patriots have found a replacement for David Andrews.

The Patriots signed free agent center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year contract worth $12 million ($3.8 million guaranteed), ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. The team officially announced the move Tuesday evening.

Bradbury was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2019 and played in 88 games (88 starts) over six seasons in Minnesota. The Vikings released Bradbury earlier this week after failing to work out a trade.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 29-year-old veteran has been a very good center at times in his career. For example, he was Pro Football Focus' 10th-highest graded center in the 2022 season. But his performance has regressed over the last two years. Bradbury was PFF's 31st-ranked center in 2023 and 33rd in 2024.

Here's another interesting stat from Bradbury's 2024 campaign, per Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi:

Garrett Bradbury will be cut by Minnesota if no trade partner is found. Per the great @Nate_Tice, he gave up the highest 1-on-1 pressure rate of all centers in the league. A whopping 12.7%. The Vikings signed former Colt Ryan Kelly to push Bradbury out the door. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 14, 2025

The Patriots needed a center after releasing Andrews last week.

Cole Strange got some reps at center for the Patriots late last season, but the 2022 first-round pick's natural position is left guard.

The Patriots signed right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency earlier this month. Left tackle remains one of the team's most glaring weaknesses as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.