Trending

Continuing Coverage

NBC Sports Boston's All-Female broadcast team gets you ready for Celtics-Nets with coverage starting at 7 p.m.
New England Patriots

Patriots, center Garrett Bradbury agree to two-year contract

Bradbury started 88 games over six seasons with the Vikings.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New England Patriots have found a replacement for David Andrews.

The Patriots signed free agent center Garrett Bradbury to a two-year contract worth $12 million ($3.8 million guaranteed), ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. The team officially announced the move Tuesday evening.

Bradbury was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2019 and played in 88 games (88 starts) over six seasons in Minnesota. The Vikings released Bradbury earlier this week after failing to work out a trade.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 29-year-old veteran has been a very good center at times in his career. For example, he was Pro Football Focus' 10th-highest graded center in the 2022 season. But his performance has regressed over the last two years. Bradbury was PFF's 31st-ranked center in 2023 and 33rd in 2024.

Here's another interesting stat from Bradbury's 2024 campaign, per Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi:

The Patriots needed a center after releasing Andrews last week.

Cole Strange got some reps at center for the Patriots late last season, but the 2022 first-round pick's natural position is left guard.

The Patriots signed right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency earlier this month. Left tackle remains one of the team's most glaring weaknesses as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.

More Patriots coverage

Phil Perry 3 hours ago

The Case for Tyler Warren: Penn State tight end has star potential

New England Patriots 5 hours ago

Best No. 4 picks in last 30 years: Will Patriots player join this group?

New England Patriots Mar 17

2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Post-free agency Patriots predictions

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsNFL Free AgencyNFL free agentsMinnesota Vikings
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us