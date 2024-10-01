Report: Pats host lineman, tight end for free-agent workouts

The New England Patriots reportedly hosted a pair of free agents for workouts.

Offensive lineman Jesse Davis and tight end Tre' McKitty visited Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The Patriots now have two open practice squad spots after releasing wide receiver John Jiles, who they had signed last week.

Davis, 33, has made 95 appearances (72 starts) in his seven-year NFL career. He spent his first five years in the league with the Miami Dolphins before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2022 season and the San Francisco 49ers for one game in 2023. He signed with the New Orleans Saints over the summer but was released ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The 6-foot-6, 309-pounder has experience at both guard and tackle, including eight games at left tackle where New England needs the most help.

McKitty, 25, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2021 draft. The Florida State/Georgia product totaled 16 catches for 177 yards across three seasons with L.A.

New England will look to snap its three-game losing streak when it hosts the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.