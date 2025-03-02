Revealing report sheds light on Patriots' offseason plans

The New England Patriots are expected to be among the most active teams when NFL free agency begins on March 12. But with numerous needs throughout the roster, which players will they prioritize?

Wide receiver, offensive tackle, and the pass rush are New England's most glaring weaknesses. According to Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, new Pats head coach Mike Vrabel and the Eliot Wolf-led front office already have identified their top targets to address those deficiencies.

"Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin are among the Patriots’ top targets, according to sources; though members of the organization are doubtful Godwin will leave Tampa Bay," Callahan and Kyed reported.

Stanley and Williams are the No. 1 offensive tackle and defensive tackle set to hit the free-agent market, respectively. Ward is one of the top cornerbacks despite a down 2024, and Godwin is arguably the best free-agent wideout available if Tee Higgins stays with Cincinnati.

The Bengals are expected to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Higgins, preventing him from hitting free agency for the second straight year. The Patriots planned to pursue Higgins until it became clear he likely will not be on the market, per the Boston Herald.

If Higgins and Godwin are off the table, the Patriots could shift their attention to a potential trade for Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf. Callahan and Kyed add that New England has "kicked the tires" on such a deal.

Other soon-to-be free agents reportedly on New England's radar include linebacker Jamien Sherwood and left tackles Dan Moore and Cam Robinson. Defensive end Josh Sweat, linebacker Khalil Mack, and wideouts Amari Cooper and Stefon Diggs are not expected to draw interest from the Patriots this spring, according to the Herald.

Along with free agency, the Patriots must nail the 2025 NFL Draft as they enter with the fourth overall pick. League sources told Callahan and Kyed that LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham are the Patrots’ likeliest first-round selections. NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry recently made the case for the Pats selecting Campbell with the No. 4 pick.

Free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 12. The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 24.