Every No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick in the last 10 years

One year after drafting quarterback Drake Maye third overall, the New England Patriots will enter another pivotal phase of their rebuild.

Now led by a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, the Patriots have the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Maye showing star potential, New England must build around its young QB by adding playmakers on offense and protection up front, particularly at left tackle. There are also glaring defensive needs on the edge and in the secondary.

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, and Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are among the most intriguing first-round possibilities for the Patriots. Whoever New England selects will join an impressive list of No. 4 overall picks from the last decade.

Here's a look at each No. 4 pick from the last 10 NFL Drafts:

2024: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

The son of Indianapolis Colts great Marvin Harrison, Harrison Jr. was an elite prospect coming out of Ohio State. He racked up 144 catches for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns over his last two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Harrison Jr.'s rookie season was solid, albeit unspectacular for those who expected him to dominate in the NFL the way he did at the collegiate level. The 22-year-old finished his rookie season with 62 catches for 885 yards and eight TDs.

2023: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

A freak athlete out of Florida, Richardson has yet to give the Colts the consistency they hoped for when they selected him fourth overall in 2023. Richardson has been plagued by injuries through his first two NFL seasons, and while he has shown flashes of brilliance, he hasn't done enough to get a firm grip on Indy's starting QB job. The Colts acquired ex-New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones in the offseason.

Richardson appeared in 11 games for the Colts last season, completing just 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards, eight TDs, and 11 interceptions. He rushed for 499 yards and six TDs.

2022: Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

Gardner was incredible at Cincinnati, and he lived up to the hype in New York with back-to-back outstanding seasons to begin his NFL career. The 24-year-old led the league with 20 pass breakups en route to winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The following season, he notched 11 pass breakups and earned his second consecutive first-team All-Pro nod.

Last year marked a down season for Gardner, but he undoubtedly remains one of the game's top corners.

2021: Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts was considered a generational tight end prospect coming out of Florida. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder tallied 770 yards with a whopping 12 TDs as a junior in 2021. His rookie season was promising, as he notched 1,026 yards on 68 receptions, but he logged only one touchdown in a weak Falcons offense.

Since then, Pitts has been a solid NFL tight end, but he hasn't lived up to the "generational" hype. He totaled 47 catches for 602 yards and four TDs last season and hasn't come close to reaching the 1,000-yard mark since that rookie year.

2020: Andrew Thomas, OL, New York Giants

Thomas has been a key piece of the Giants' o-line since 2020, but he hasn't been able to stay on the field since signing his five-year, $117.5 million extension in 2023. The Georgia product has played in only 16 games over the last two seasons.

2019: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Oakland Raiders (Now Las Vegas)

Ferrell has been a decent rotational player since joining the Raiders in 2019, but he hasn't lived up to his pre-draft hype. Now with the Washington Commanders, Ferrell has 17 sacks and 25 tackles for loss across six NFL seasons. Those are solid numbers, but not quite what many expected when he was selected out of Clemson.

2018: Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns

A four-time Pro Bowler, Ward quickly blossomed into one of the NFL's top cornerbacks. The 28-year-old has racked up 17 interceptions and 95 pass breakups in his seven seasons with Cleveland. Last year, he led the league with 19 pass breakups.

2017: Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fournette understandably entered the NFL with massive hype after an exceptional collegiate career at LSU. As a sophomore with the Tigers, he erupted for 1,953 rushing yards and 22 TDs.

His success continued as a rookie with the Jaguars as he rushed for 1,040 yards and nine TDs. He entered his debut campaign with confidence after Jacksonville's preseason win over the Patriots.

"It's a lot slower than I really thought," Fournette told NFL.com about the pro level. "That's how I've been since I first got into the NFL. A lot of people were like, 'It's going to be fast.' But by me playing in the SEC, that kind of helped me a lot. I think, to me, it was really easy."

Fournette often made it look easy during his three seasons with the Jags, but he never really lived up to his pre-draft hype during his seven-year career. While his regular-season numbers don't jump off the page, he did play a key role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl title with Tom Brady at the helm.

2016: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Elliott dominated at Ohio State and didn't miss a beat in the NFL with Dallas. He was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie with 1,631 yards and 15 TDs. He finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind his QB, Dak Prescott.

Althought Elliott has never been able to top that outstanding debut season, the three-time Pro Bowler has enjoyed an impressive career with the Cowboys and was solid with the Patriots in 2023.

2015: Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders

Cooper was an elite wideout at Alabama, and he has lived up to expectations in the NFL. Now a 30-year-old veteran, Cooper has five Pro Bowls on his resume with 10,033 yards and 64 TDs in 10 seasons spent with the Raiders, Cowboys, Browns, and Buffalo Bills.

He showed signs of decline last season and as of this writing, he remains a free agent.