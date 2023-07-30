Former Patriots RB retires after five NFL seasons

Running back Sony Michel, a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2018, is calling it a career.

One month after rejoining the Los Angeles Rams, Michel informed head coach Sean McVay of his decision to retire from the NFL.

"We got a chance to meet [Saturday] morning and he was just kind of letting me know how his body was feeling and just some of his thoughts," McVay told reporters. "And I think the most important thing is that he has clarity and feels at peace with the decision and what a competitor.

"I was sad for us, but I was happy for him and I know he gave a lot to this game and he can be really proud of everything that he's done and I'm looking forward to seeing what's next in his next chapter."

Michel, 28, played a key role for New England during his rookie 2018 season. The former Georgia standout tallied 931 rushing yards for six touchdowns during the regular season, but the playoffs is when he made his biggest impact.

In the Divisional Round vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Michel had 24 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns in New England's 41–28 win. He stayed hot in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, running for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in the Patriots' 37–31 overtime victory. He propelled the Pats to a victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, scoring the only touchdown in the 13-3 win while notching a game-high 94 rushing yards.

Michel was traded to the Rams prior to the 2021 season. He earned his second ring after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

In five NFL seasons with the Patriots, Rams, and Chargers, Michel totaled 3,243 rushing yards for 18 touchdowns. He also had 56 catches for 439 yards and two TDs.